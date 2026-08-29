



Security forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on heightened alert following fresh aerial activity traced to Pakistan.





The incident occurred in Rajouri district, where Army sources confirmed the detection of an unmanned aerial vehicle on 28 August 2026 at approximately 8:05 PM.





The drone was observed hovering over the General Area of Behrooti, which falls under the operational responsibility of the 22 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Troops on duty tracked its manoeuvres as it moved towards the Mangalnar-Dabrote axis. The intrusion was immediately logged, and the forward sector was placed under strict aerial and ground surveillance.





The Army’s rapid response ensured that the drone’s movements were closely monitored to prevent any possible dropping of contraband, arms, or other payloads.





Security forces intensified search operations in adjoining forward areas to rule out infiltration attempts or smuggling activity. The situation remains under active monitoring, with further official updates awaited.





This latest intrusion highlights the persistent use of drones by Pakistan to probe Indian defences along the LoC. Such UAV activity has been linked in the past to attempts at smuggling narcotics, weapons, and surveillance missions targeting Indian troop deployments.





The Army has consistently reinforced its counter-drone measures, deploying electronic jammers, radar systems, and enhanced patrols to neutralise aerial threats.





Rajouri has witnessed repeated drone-related incidents in recent months, underscoring the evolving nature of cross-border challenges.





The use of UAVs represents a shift from traditional infiltration tactics to technologically enabled intrusions. Indian forces remain committed to ensuring that any breach of airspace is met with swift detection and counteraction.





The incident also reflects the broader regional security environment, where drones have become a preferred tool for reconnaissance and asymmetric operations.





India’s defence establishment continues to strengthen its indigenous counter-drone program, integrating advanced surveillance systems and artificial intelligence-driven detection platforms to secure vulnerable border sectors.





ANI







