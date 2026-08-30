



The arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent was marked by an atmosphere of euphoria and intense enthusiasm among the Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan.





This was his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation, and the community gathered in large numbers to welcome him with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai." The reception took place at a hotel in the capital, where local Uzbek artists also joined in the celebrations, reflecting the deep cultural ties between the two nations.





A performer from Uzbekistan expressed her admiration for India, saying that although she was Uzbek by birth, her soul belonged to India. She emphasised the warmth of relations between the two countries and noted that Uzbeks hold great affection for Indians. This sentiment highlighted the cultural bond that continues to flourish between the two peoples.





Dhani Gupta, a member of the Indian diaspora and performer, shared her excitement at the Prime Minister’s visit. She explained that her group, named Lal Bahadur Shastri Culture for Indian culture, was thrilled to perform and meet him. She described the anticipation and joy that swept through the diaspora upon learning of his arrival.





Members of the diaspora also voiced their hopes that the Prime Minister’s visit would further strengthen economic cooperation and attract investments.





A Tamil Nadu native expressed expectations of investment in pharmaceuticals, medical sectors, and other industries, noting that Modi’s visits often bring opportunities for growth.





Another diaspora member echoed this view, highlighting the success of Indian pharmaceutical companies in Uzbekistan and the potential for expanding business opportunities.





Madhavi Dutt, another member of the diaspora, spoke about the growing scope for collaboration in education. She emphasised that the visit was exciting and unexpected, and she saw significant potential for India and Uzbekistan to work together in the education sector, building on their longstanding ties.





Prime Minister Modi himself acknowledged the diaspora’s role in strengthening bilateral relations. In a post on X, he described the Indian community in Tashkent as a "living bridge" between India and Uzbekistan, reinforcing bonds of friendship.





He shared pictures of his interaction with the diaspora, which included a fusion performance blending Indian and Uzbek musical traditions. Modi highlighted how the Tabla harmonised beautifully with the Doira and Chang, symbolising the deep cultural connect between the two nations.





Beyond the diaspora engagement, Modi’s visit carried strategic significance. He arrived in Tashkent to hold talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with the agenda focused on reviewing the strategic partnership and enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, defence, energy, digital connectivity, and other key areas. This visit was expected to consolidate ties further, building on the momentum of previous engagements and agreements.





The diaspora’s jubilant welcome, combined with the Prime Minister’s emphasis on cultural and strategic collaboration, underscored the multifaceted nature of India-Uzbekistan relations. The visit not only celebrated people-to-people connections but also aimed to advance economic and strategic cooperation, ensuring that the partnership continues to thrive in diverse sectors.





ANI







