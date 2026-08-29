India has issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) covering a 2,995‑kilometre corridor over the Indian Ocean for a likely missile test between 2–3 September 2026.





The warning has sparked speculation about whether New Delhi is preparing to unveil the long‑rumoured AGNI‑6 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).





India has formally restricted civilian aviation and maritime traffic across a vast 2,995 km stretch of the Indian Ocean Region. The advisory applies from sea level to unlimited altitude, ensuring safety during the missile’s flight path. Such measures are standard practice during strategic weapons trials, preventing accidents from falling debris or missile trajectories.





The launch is expected to originate from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha’s coast, a facility operated by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Strategic Forces Command (SFC). This site has historically hosted India’s most significant missile trials, including the AGNI series and submarine‑launched systems.





The defence ministry has not identified the missile type, leaving open possibilities ranging from another AGNI‑4 or AGNI‑5 trial to the closely guarded AGNI‑6 ICBM. The AGNI‑4 has a reported reach of 4,000 km, while the AGNI‑5 exceeds 5,000 km.





The AGNI‑6, still under wraps, is speculated to have a range of 8,000–10,000 km and to incorporate advanced Multiple Independently Targetable Re‑entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.





Predicting The Missile





Judged purely on the 2,995-km range of the corridor, the most natural fit is the AGNI-3, an intermediate-range ballistic missile with a reported operational envelope of 3,000–5,000 km. The AGNI-2, which spans 2,000–3,500 km, is a secondary possibility, since its maximum reach sits squarely within the notified distance.





A useful lesson comes from the August trial, where a 2,530-km corridor ultimately produced an AGNI-4 launch whose maximum range (3,,500–4,000 km) was longer than the corridor itself. This pattern suggests the corridor length tends to understate the missile's true reach, which nudges the 2,995-km figure towards the AGNI-3 or AGNI-4 rather than the smaller AGNI-2.





The AGNI-3 is a well-established system, accepted into service by the Indian Army in June 2011 and repeatedly flight-tested since, including a 2012 trial that reached a range of about 3,000 km before impacting in the Indian Ocean. A fresh validation of this missile, possibly testing upgraded guidance or re-entry technology, would be consistent with the notified distance.





The 2,995-km corridor is too short to represent a full-range AGNI-6 intercontinental ballistic missile test, given that the AGNI-6 is projected to reach 10,000–12,000 km (some reports suggest up to 16,000 km). If the AGNI-6 were involved at all, it would most plausibly be a reduced-range component-validation flight rather than a demonstration of its ultimate reach.





Speculation about the AGNI-6 has nonetheless intensified, because DRDO chairman Samir V Kamath has stated that the missile is technologically ready and awaiting only final government clearance. The AGNI-6 is reported to be a four-stage, solid-fuelled weapon capable of carrying 10 to 12 MIRV warheads, with a payload of roughly 3 tons and an overall weight of 55–70 tons.





India's strategic logic supports such an ambition. Its nuclear doctrine rests on no-first-use and a credible retaliatory, second-strike posture, for which a mobile, long-range missile with multiple independently targeted warheads offers greater survivability.





The May 2026 MIRV test, following the 2024 Mission Divyastra demonstration, shows the underlying technology maturing steadily.





For the September 2–3 window, however, the range-based evidence points most strongly to an AGNI-3 or AGNI-4 class system rather than a true intercontinental weapon. The corridor's dimensions, the recent pattern of tests, and the tendency for NOTAM lengths to understate missile reach all converge on an intermediate-range ballistic missile trial, with the AGNI-3 the most likely candidate and the AGNI-4 a close alternative.