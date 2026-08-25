



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with CEOs and founders of India’s space start-ups in New Delhi underscored India’s ambition to become a global hub for space innovation.





He emphasised cost competitiveness, talent quality, and a strong risk-taking culture as India’s key advantages, while urging the creation of an ecosystem that attracts global professionals to pursue careers in space technology.





The Prime Minister interacted with over twenty space start-up leaders, including Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, Dhruva Space, GalaxEye, PierSight, Bellatrix Aerospace, Digantara, and others. He congratulated them for their courage in entering a demanding sector and highlighted their role in strengthening India’s private space industry.





Modi stressed that India’s private space ecosystem could become a magnet for global scientific and technological talent. He said professionals worldwide should see India as the destination to build careers in space technology, noting that the country’s reforms and openness to private participation have created unprecedented opportunities.





The meeting coincided with preparations for National Space Day, marking the third anniversary of Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing. Modi linked this milestone to the growing confidence of India’s youth in taking bold steps in space exploration, which was unimaginable just a few years ago.





He underlined India’s cost competitiveness and the quality of its engineers and scientists as critical strengths. He also praised the strong risk-taking culture among young entrepreneurs, which has enabled rapid progress in the sector.





The Prime Minister encouraged space companies to expand their global footprint and explore applications of space technology in everyday life.





He specifically mentioned agriculture, livestock management, dairy, environmental monitoring, and climate intelligence as areas where space innovations could make a significant impact.





He called for greater collaboration between space companies and Atal Tinkering Labs to nurture curiosity among young students. This, he said, would inspire the next generation to pursue careers in science and technology, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of talent.





Modi assured the start-ups of continued government support, emphasising that India could offer the world a strong, innovative, and commercially viable model in the space sector.





He noted that many countries either cannot or do not wish to invest heavily in space, which gives India a unique opportunity to strengthen its global position.





National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and IN-SPACe Chairperson Pawan Goenka were also present at the meeting, reflecting the strategic importance of the private space sector.





CEOs shared their vision for building indigenous capabilities, including reusable launch vehicles, advanced propulsion systems, satellites, and space debris removal technologies.





Several entrepreneurs highlighted that Indians working abroad were showing interest in returning to contribute to India’s space industry. This trend, Modi said, demonstrated the growing appeal of India’s ecosystem for global talent.





The Prime Minister concluded by urging the start-ups to remain consistent in their efforts, trust the reform process, and continue taking risks. He expressed confidence that their work would not only strengthen India’s capabilities but also position the country as a leader in the global space economy.





Agencies







