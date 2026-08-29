India’s “Op Sindoor 2.0” concept envisions a battlefield dominated by autonomous systems—jet-powered drones, robotic ground vehicles, AI-enabled decision loops and integrated theatre commands—drawing heavily on lessons from Ukraine’s drone war.





This marks a decisive shift toward autonomy, where machines absorb risk and humans retain control of critical decisions.





India’s military planners are studying the Ukraine conflict closely. The war has shown how low-cost drones, loitering munitions and AI-enabled targeting can overwhelm traditional defences. For India, the challenge is to adapt these lessons into a doctrine that integrates unmanned systems across land, air, sea and cyber domains.





Operation Sindoor in 2025 already demonstrated India’s ability to combine precision missile strikes, UAV suppression of enemy air defences and tri-service synergy. The next step, Sindoor 2.0, would expand this into a fully autonomous playbook.





This means jet-powered drones capable of long-range strike missions, robotic ground vehicles carrying payloads or weapons into contested terrain, and AI-enabled fusion centres that compress decision-making timelines.





The Manned–Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) model is central. Armoured formations could deploy unmanned ground vehicles with mounted machine guns or anti-tank missiles, paired with UAVs and loitering munitions under one command loop.





This reduces risk to crews while building a real-time threat picture before tanks or infantry advance. In high-altitude plateaus along the China front or riverine deserts near Pakistan, such systems could replace costly reconnaissance-by-fire with autonomous scouting.





India’s Integrated Defence Staff is pushing for multi-domain theatre commands. These would link counter-drone grids, AI-enabled decision systems and layered air defence networks.





The aim is to achieve jointness across Army, Navy and Air Force, while also integrating cyber and information warfare. The Ukraine war has shown that information dominance is as decisive as kinetic outcomes.





The airpower doctrine is shifting too. Traditional superiority is harder to achieve against peer adversaries. Instead, India is preparing for a “zone of denial” where neither side controls the skies outright.





To generate operational mass, India must rely on Collaborative Combat Aircraft, UCAVs, swarms and loitering munitions. This is the only credible path given squadron shortfalls.





AI will be the backbone. AI-enabled fusion centres will integrate radar, RF and visual feeds, classify threats, prioritise engagements and automate swarm defence. Autonomous drones will conduct suppression of enemy air defences, while robotic platforms absorb frontline risk. Human commanders will remain in the loop for escalation control, but machines will increasingly handle exposure.





The Atmanirbhar Bharat program ensures indigenous design and manufacturing. Indian defence Start-Ups in Bangalore are already building swarm drones, robotic dogs with mounted rifles, and AI-enabled command systems. This reduces dependence on imports and secures intellectual property.





The bottom line: Sindoor 2.0 is not just about drones—it is about autonomy at scale, where machines scout, strike and defend, while humans orchestrate. India’s future battlefield will be defined by AI, robotics and autonomous teaming, reshaping the calculus of war.





Agencies







