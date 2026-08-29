



ISRO is preparing for a crucial return to the launch pad with the scheduled launch of EOS-5, nicknamed Hawk’s Eye, on 4 September.





The satellite will be carried aboard the GSLV F-17 rocket from Sriharikota. This mission is particularly significant as it comes after a difficult run of setbacks, including two consecutive PSLV failures, and is expected to restore confidence in India’s space program.





EOS-5 is a high-resolution Earth observation satellite designed to provide frequent views of India. Its capabilities will support weather monitoring, disaster management, and national security. The satellite is expected to give India a powerful new ability to watch over its landmass, coastal regions, and disaster-prone areas from orbit.





The satellite was earlier associated with the GISAT-1A program and has been engineered to operate from a geostationary orbit approximately 36,000 km above the equator.





Unlike many Earth observation satellites that pass over a location at intervals, EOS-5 will remain fixed over a region, enabling continuous monitoring and frequent updates. This feature is vital for real-time observation of dynamic weather systems, rapid disaster response, and persistent surveillance.





The GSLV F-17 rocket, which will carry EOS-5, is part of ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle series, designed to place heavier payloads into geostationary orbit. A successful launch will not only demonstrate the reliability of the GSLV platform but also mark a major comeback for ISRO after recent setbacks.





EOS-5’s deployment is expected to complement India’s existing fleet of Earth observation satellites, strengthening the country’s space-based monitoring infrastructure.





It will also contribute to India’s broader strategic goals, including enhancing disaster preparedness, supporting agricultural planning, and bolstering national security through advanced surveillance capabilities.





The mission reflects ISRO’s determination to regain momentum and reinforce its reputation as one of the world’s leading space agencies. With EOS-5, India is poised to significantly expand its ability to monitor and respond to challenges from space, ensuring both civilian and defence applications benefit from its advanced imaging technology.











