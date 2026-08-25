



The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency has reopened several cases linked to the killings of Kashmiri Pandits. Among them is the 1998 Wandhama massacre in Ganderbal, where twenty‑three Kashmiri Pandits were allegedly killed by terrorists.





This case, long considered one of the most brutal episodes of militancy, is now being revisited with renewed investigative focus.





The agency is also probing the murder of Sher‑e‑Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences nurse Sarla Bhat, the killing of author Sarvanand Koul Premi, the assassination of BJP leader Tika Lal Taploo and the targeted killing of Judge Neelkanth Ganju. These cases represent some of the most significant attacks on Kashmiri Pandits during the peak of militancy in the Valley.





Security has been strengthened in Shopian following reported threats to members of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Officials confirmed that measures have been stepped up to ensure the safety of residents amid intelligence inputs suggesting possible risks.





As part of its investigation, the SIA has conducted raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley. These raids are aimed at tracking suspected terror associates and gathering evidence to bring the reopened cases to a decisive stage.





Earlier, on 12 August, the SIA carried out searches at nine locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit double murder case. This case was originally registered at Police Station Dooru in Anantnag and is now under the agency’s jurisdiction.





The double murder case revolves around the abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit poet and social worker Sarwanand Koul Premi and his son Virender Koul. Both were residents of Soaf Shali in Kokernag, Anantnag.





On the night of 29 April 1990, armed militants abducted them from their home. Their tortured bodies were discovered hanging from a tree on 1 May 1990, a chilling reminder of the brutality inflicted upon the community.





The latest searches mark a significant development in the long‑running investigation. The SIA is intensifying efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding these killings and to ensure accountability after decades of delay.





Earlier, on 8 August, Counter‑Intelligence Kashmir conducted simultaneous search operations at multiple locations across Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla districts. These operations were part of a broader program to track down individuals suspected of involvement in terror activities.





During one of the searches at a residential house in Hiller Shahabad, Anantnag, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Farooq Ahmad seized two digital devices. Officials confirmed that the seizure was linked to FIR No. 03/2023 registered at Police Station CIK Kashmir under Sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.





The reopening of these cases underscores the determination of investigative agencies to pursue justice for Kashmiri Pandit victims. It also highlights the renewed focus on legacy crimes that have long remained unresolved, offering hope of accountability to families who have waited decades for closure.





ANI







