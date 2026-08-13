



Yemen’s Houthi rebels have announced a new wave of military operations targeting Saudi assets both at sea and inland. In a statement released on Wednesday, the group claimed responsibility for a direct strike on a Saudi military transport vessel in the Red Sea, alongside coordinated attacks on Saudi-backed positions in Yemen’s Mocha area and the Tadawin camp in Marib Governorate.





According to the Houthi military spokesperson, the operations involved a large number of ballistic missiles and drones, which they described as precise and resulting in dozens of casualties, including Saudi personnel.





The Houthis declared that they would continue targeting Saudi troop concentrations, framing their actions as part of a broader campaign to escalate tensions and seize control of Yemen. They issued a warning to those they accuse of collaborating with their adversaries, urging them to abandon what they called acts of treason before it was too late.





In response, Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s internationally recognised Presidential Leadership Council, vowed that the government would not allow Houthi actions to go unanswered. Speaking to media representatives, he insisted that the militias must lay down their arms and join the political process.





He emphasised that there remained an opportunity for the Houthis to engage in political life and compete through the ballot box on equal terms with other Yemenis, but warned that no hostile act would be left unchecked.





The latest strikes follow a deadly incident in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait days earlier, where at least six people were killed in what the Yemeni government described as a “double-tap” missile strike on the cargo ship Tihamah. The vessel, carrying food supplies, was hit by three ballistic missiles, sparking a fire that killed four crew members—three Pakistanis and one Indonesian—and injured several others, including a rescue worker.





The Houthis then struck the vessel again after rescue operations had begun, an act condemned as deliberately endangering lives. The Yemeni Coast Guard later confirmed that two of the dead were rescue workers. Initial reports suggested the ship was Saudi-owned, but MarineTraffic data revealed it was sailing under the Tanzanian flag and owned by companies registered in Egypt and Yemen.





Tensions have also been heightened by a Houthi missile and drone barrage on the Red Sea port of Al-Mokha on 9 August. The port, under the control of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, was described by Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree as the target of a “large-scale and precise” operation against a strategic maritime facility. The attack underscored the rebels’ intent to disrupt both commercial and military activity in the Red Sea corridor.





These developments highlight the growing instability in one of the world’s most strategic waterways. The Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait are vital routes for global trade and energy supplies, and the continuation of such attacks raises serious concerns over maritime security.





Analysts note that the Houthis’ increasing reliance on ballistic missiles and drones demonstrates a shift towards more sophisticated and coordinated operations, further complicating efforts to secure the region.





ANI







