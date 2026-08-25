



The debate on Theatre Commands in India has been ongoing for several years, particularly since the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Department of Military Affairs in 2020, wrote renowned Defence Analyst Nitin A Gokhale in a report





The discussion has gained renewed momentum following recent high-level deliberations in the Ministry of Defence and strong arguments presented by senior retired officers.





The central issue remains whether India should immediately establish multiple geographical Theatre Commands or adopt a phased approach beginning with a National Theatre Command.





The proposal for a National Theatre Command suggests that the CDS, as Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, should be empowered to plan, direct, and control operations under a contingency-based mandate issued by the government.





This would ensure clarity on when the CDS can exercise operational command, avoiding the ambiguity seen during Operation Sindoor. Headquarters IDS would be re-designated as Joint HQ NTC, with the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff double-hatted as Chief of Joint Operations to assist the CDS. This arrangement would mainstream the CDS and CISC into operational roles while retaining their advisory and administrative responsibilities.





Operational forces under this model would not be permanently controlled by the CDS but allocated by Service Chiefs when required for specific campaigns. Once operations conclude, forces would revert to their parent Services.





The CDS could also assign Sub-Theatre Commanders from among tri-service combatant C-in-Cs for joint operations. A Joint Ops Room and Joint Operations Committee would provide structural support, ensuring effective coordination and issuance of operational directives.





This framework would allow India to respond more effectively to contingencies such as inter-state wars, limited conflicts, cross-border terror attacks, Out-of-Area Contingencies, and large-scale humanitarian or evacuation operations.





Importantly, the model does not diminish the role of Service Chiefs but instead strengthens jointness by integrating the CDS into operational planning. It addresses concerns raised by the Indian Air Force about disrupting current structures while threats on the northern borders persist.





By focusing on contingency-driven integration, the NTC offers a balanced way forward without forcing premature structural changes.





Forming an NTC would not end the idea of multiple Theatre Commands. Rather, it would serve as a transitional step, allowing India to absorb lessons from global conflicts and adapt them to its unique context.





After three to five years, the nation could consider evolving into geographical or threat-based Theatre Commands, or even functional commands such as Aerospace or Cyber. This phased approach ensures flexibility, avoids entrenched opposition, and maintains momentum in defence reforms.





The concept of “make haste, but slowly” underlines the need for patience and adaptability. Military reforms in democracies often face resistance due to differing institutional perspectives. The NTC provides a least common denominator solution that can generate consensus while strengthening operational readiness.





By tweaking the existing higher defence organisation, the CDS and HQ IDS would gain operational relevance, enhancing their advisory role to the Raksha Mantri. Over time, the NTC would evolve naturally, offering clearer direction for subsequent reforms.





The phased approach thus represents a pragmatic path forward. It balances the urgency of integration with the need for consensus, ensuring that India’s military reforms remain constructive and sustainable.





The National Theatre Command could become the foundation upon which future Theatre Commands are built, aligning India’s defence structure with both domestic realities and global best practices.





Agencies







