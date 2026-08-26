Composite satellite image of airstrikes by IAF at Pak's Bholari Air base during Ops Sindoor





Operation Sindoor revealed another layer of complexity when former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan disclosed that Skardu airbase in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had been identified as a potential target.





The decision was taken during the heightened phase of the operation, but adverse weather conditions forced a change in plans. Instead of Skardu, the Indian Air Force shifted its focus to Bholari airbase, ensuring that the momentum of strikes was maintained despite environmental challenges.





General Chauhan explained that the sequence unfolded when Pakistan sought talks at around 10 am, even as the Indian Air Force was preparing for further strikes.





#WATCH | Delhi | Former CDS General Anil Chauhan says, "Once the Pakistanis had picked up the phone and said they wanted to talk at about 10 AM. The Air Chief asked me whether he should strike Sargodha, I said, Go ahead... I said, could you please identify two more targets, so… pic.twitter.com/MXOumNtb6U — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026





The Air Chief had asked whether Sargodha should be struck, to which Chauhan gave approval. He also requested identification of two more targets, one of which was Skardu. India gave the go-ahead, but weather conditions over Skardu made the strike unfeasible, leading to the switch towards Bholari.





The former CDS also addressed speculation surrounding the Kirana Hills in Pakistan’s Punjab province, an area linked to nuclear infrastructure. He clarified that India had not deliberately targeted Kirana Hills, echoing the earlier statement of Air Marshal AK Bharti, then Director General of Air Operations, who had said, “We have not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there.” Chauhan reinforced that Bharti’s clarification was accurate and that India had no intent to strike nuclear facilities.





He elaborated that the appearance of damage or smoke in the Kirana Hills area could be explained by Indian loitering munitions deployed around Sargodha. These munitions, designed to search for radars, loiter for about two hours before descending if no target is found.





Since Kirana Hills lies about 10 kilometres north of Sargodha, it was possible that one such munition eventually landed in the hills, causing the smoke that Pakistani media later broadcast. Chauhan suggested this was the likely explanation for the confusion.





Operation Sindoor itself was launched in May 2025 following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. India struck nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, escalating into a broader military confrontation.





Among the targets was Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase, which became a focal point of the strikes. The operation demonstrated India’s ability to calibrate its military response while maintaining strategic restraint.





General Chauhan emphasised that Operation Sindoor should not be seen as a concluded episode. He underlined that the operation is “still ongoing,” signalling that India continues to keep its options open in the evolving security environment.





His remarks at the Vivekananda International Foundation highlighted both the tactical decisions taken during the operation and the broader strategic message India sought to convey.





The disclosure about Skardu, the clarification on Kirana Hills, and the explanation of loitering munitions provide deeper insight into the operational dynamics of Operation Sindoor.





They also illustrate how India balanced precision targeting with strategic messaging, ensuring that its actions were forceful yet measured.





ANI







