



by Nilesh Kunwar





The ‘Enemy’





My mentioning that Pakistanis didn’t trust Kashmiris in an article written three weeks ago drew criticism from certain quarters with accusations that I had no empirical evidence to substantiate this viewpoint, which I humbly admitted I didn’t have. However, with Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declaring that “I put the protesters of ‘Azad’ (Pakistan occupied) Kashmir in the same category as India and consider them also as enemies like India,” my assertion is vindicated.





But it’s not about celebrating being proven right at all. Au contraire, it’s about a humongous tragedy of how Pakistan continues its illegal occupation of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), considering it a colony and treating its population as second class citizens. It’s about Islamabad subjugating Kashmiris of PoK through constitutional restrictions, political manipulation as well as military oppression, ironically proclaiming that they are Azad (independent/free).





Most importantly, it’s about the fact that indiscriminate firing on peaceful protesters proves lives of PoK residents don’t matter and the abject apathy of the international community on these killings!





Justified Demands





Unbridled political indifference and barefaced institutional apathy forced traders, transporters, lawyers, students and other civic groups to come together in 2023 and form Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC). This grassroots socio-political civil coalition gained immense popularity amongst the masses as it raised its voice demanding genuine and long overdue basic economic and governance reforms.





The economic issues contained in JKJAAC’s 38-point charter includes reduced power tariffs for PoK residents based on production cost of electricity generated from the local Mangla Dam, and provision of wheat at subsidised rates at par with Gilgit-Baltistan. Both these demands are completely reasonable and it’s a pity that PoK residents were being denied their basic rights and treated unfairly by the administration.





The governance issues raised by JKJAAC too are fully justified and included abolition of unconstitutional perks and privileges enjoyed by politicians and bureaucrats. It also demanded removal of 12 seats in the PoK legislative assembly reserved exclusively for refugees hailing from J&K as these were being misused by ruling parties to manipulate political decision making by creating an artificial majority.





Criminalising Dissent





2023 saw massive protests against skyrocketing increase in flour costs and high electricity tariffs and the PoK government agreed to restore subsidies on flour and freeze electricity tariff rates- a clear acceptance that JKJAAC demands were justified. But lack of official sincerity led to a series of protests in 2024, 2025 and the current ongoing agitation proves that both the local and federal governments haven’t learnt any lessons.





Unable to suppress genuine public wrath despite use of brute force against peaceful protesters resulting in several fatalities and serious injuries, the authorities followed the most convenient way of stifling legitimate dissent in Pakistan - JKJAAC was proscribed under the draconian anti-terrorism laws. And Pakistan’s Information Minister Atta Tarar has predictably alleged that JKJAAC is receiving “funds and instructions” from India and reiterating that JKJAAC’s “links lead to India.”





While Islamabad may have given JKJAAC a bad name, hanging it wouldn’t be easy because it stands for the marginalised people of PoK and has been recognised as such by international rights groups.





International Condemnation





Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Isabelle Lassee has observed with grave concern that “Branding a grass-roots organisation as ‘terrorist’ on vague grounds, while simultaneously cutting the region off from the outside world, raises serious concerns regarding the Pakistani authorities’ conduct and their disregard for human rights. The proscription of JKJAAC under anti-terror laws is disproportionate, unlawful and a violation of the right to freedom of association.”





Spokesperson for UN Commissioner for Human Rights Jeremy Laurence also noted that “the criminalisation of a civil society organisation and imposition of strict limitations on gathering raise serious concerns about infringements on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.” Stressing that the JKJAAC leaders must have access to legal representation and their families, he added that “Their rights to due process and fair trial must be fully guaranteed.”





But Who Cares?





The violent crackdown on JKJAAC protests even came up for discussion in the UK Parliament. In a letter addressed to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, more than 50 British lawmakers demanded diplomatic action against Pakistan for its security crackdown and communications blackout in PoK. This happened three weeks ago, but despite international criticism and body bags of protesters piling up, Pakistan remains unfazed.





The full credit for this brazen indifference goes to the country’s self appointed Field Marshal Asim Munir who unashamedly crushed democracy in Pakistan by stealing the peoples’ mandate. He ‘selected’ a pliable government that would eagerly acquiesce to his demand of turning the country into a ‘hard state’. This was cunningly achieved by making constitutional changes and passing draconian laws that not only gave sweeping powers to security forces sans any accountability but also provided the field marshal lifelong immunity against arrest and criminal persecution.





With no fear of facing the law for committing serious rights violations against the public, Field Marshal Munir and his security forces appear to have declared war against their own people. While the hapless people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are caught between the ongoing clashes between the Pakistan army and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are commonplace in Balochistan. And now PoK has become another arena of public unrest





Fuelling Secessionism





Islamabad may accuse New Delhi of sponsoring secessionist activities in Pakistan but as many cynically point out that when the Pakistan army is doing this job so well, why should India waste its time and resources duplicating this enterprise? For example, could India ever have imagined that it could achieve the stupendous level of public alienation in PoK that the Pakistan army and other security forces have precipitated through mass killing of JKJAAC protesters?





Human Rights Watch 2006 report on PoK has accurately determined that “Power in PoK is exercised primarily through the Pakistani army's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.” Hence there’s no doubt that the ongoing unrest in PoK is the consequence of the Pakistan army’s indiscriminate use of brute force against its unarmed and defenceless people.





Though Field Marshal Munir may blame India for the ongoing unrest in PoK, but in his heart of hearts he knows very well that this crisis is the consequence of his own obdurate mindset and so do the people. However, it seems that he appears to be extremely proud of his Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces new clothes, and so someone needs to tell him that he’s wearing none.





But in Pakistan, who would dare to bell a cat in uniform?





Nilesh Kunwar is a retired Indian Army Officer who has served in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. He is a keen ‘Kashmir-Watcher,’ and after retirement is pursuing his favourite hobby of writing for newspapers, journals and think-tanks. Views expressed above are the author's own







