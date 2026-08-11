



Pakistan reported 3,172 violence cases in the first half of 2026, with Punjab accounting for nearly three-quarters of all incidents. The majority of cases involved gender-based violence, including 132 honour killings, underscoring a deepening crisis of insecurity and social vulnerability.





Pakistan witnessed a troubling rise in violence between January and June 2026. Courts dealt with 3,172 new cases during this period, reflecting the persistence of violent crime despite ongoing convictions. The figures highlight the scale of the problem, with 644 murder cases and 462 kidnapping cases reported.





A significant proportion of these incidents were linked to gender-based violence. The report noted that 132 people were killed in so-called honour killings during the first half of the year.





In approximately 27 per cent of these cases, the perpetrators were acquaintances of the victims, while husbands were identified as the accused in 13 per cent of murder cases. This underscores the disturbing role of individuals known to victims in perpetuating violence.





The data further revealed that people aged between 21 and 30 accounted for a high proportion of involvement in killing and murder cases. This trend has intensified concerns about violence among young adults and the urgent need for preventive interventions targeting this demographic.





Punjab emerged as the worst-hit province, accounting for 74 per cent of all reported incidents. Sindh followed with 17 per cent, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 6 per cent. The remaining 3 per cent of cases were collectively reported from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The concentration of cases in Punjab highlights the province’s acute vulnerability to violent crime.





The findings also emphasised that legal proceedings and convictions by courts alone have not been sufficient to prevent fresh incidents of violence. Despite judicial action, the continued rise in reported cases suggests systemic weaknesses in preventive measures and law enforcement capacity.





The persistence of gender-based violence remains a central concern. Vulnerable groups, particularly women, continue to face disproportionate risks, with honour killings and domestic violence contributing significantly to the overall figures. The involvement of close acquaintances and family members in many of these cases points to entrenched social and cultural issues that legal action alone cannot resolve.





The report warned that unless timely and effective preventive measures are implemented, the situation could deteriorate further. This includes the need for community-level interventions, awareness programs, and stronger institutional mechanisms to protect vulnerable populations. The role of young adults in violent crime also calls for targeted strategies addressing social pressures, unemployment, and radicalisation risks.





The rise in violence during the first half of 2026 adds to Pakistan’s broader security challenges. July 2026 was already recorded as the deadliest month of the year, with 606 people killed in terror-related incidents, further compounding the country’s fragile security environment. The convergence of criminal violence and terrorism underscores the scale of the crisis facing Pakistan.





The figures from Samaa TV’s report highlight that Pakistan’s violence problem is not only persistent but also evolving, with gender-based crimes and youth involvement becoming increasingly prominent.





Without comprehensive reforms and preventive strategies, the trajectory of violence is likely to worsen in the months ahead.





ANI







