



Israel has formally rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15‑point Gaza peace plan, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that no Palestinian state will be established while he remains in office.





Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu stressed that Israeli forces would not withdraw from the enclave until Hamas is “genuinely” disarmed, reiterating that the military would continue operations to neutralise threats against Israeli citizens and soldiers.





Netanyahu’s remarks came amid mounting pressure from far‑right coalition partners who have demanded a fresh cabinet vote to abandon the peace plan. With opinion polls showing a competitive electoral race, the Prime Minister emphasised that Israel remains engaged in discussions with Washington, but insisted that while some American ideas are acceptable, others are not, and Israel would stand firm on its positions.





Trump’s framework, unveiled in late July, outlines a phased strategy to end the Gaza conflict. It calls for the disarmament of armed factions, staged withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the transfer of governance to a Palestinian technocratic body known as the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.





Under the plan, heavy weaponry, tunnels, and military sites would be placed under the committee’s control, while an international stabilisation force would separate Israeli troops from Palestinian‑administered areas.





The roadmap envisages reconstruction efforts and a longer‑term political process towards Palestinian self‑determination.





However, Israel insists that full demilitarisation of Hamas must precede any troop pull out. Despite a ceasefire established last October, Israeli forces have continued military strikes, underscoring the deep mistrust between the parties.





The rejection has widened the rift between Israel and regional stakeholders. Eight Muslim‑majority nations — the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt — issued a rare joint declaration condemning ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza.





Their foreign ministers warned that continued military action could derail international peace efforts, provoke further escalation, and intensify the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.





The joint statement reflects growing frustration across the region, where leaders argue that the Gaza peace plan represents the most viable path to stability.





They cautioned that Israel’s refusal to implement the framework risks undermining diplomatic progress achieved through months of negotiations and could jeopardise broader regional security.





ANI







