



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a yoga program in Tashkent on Sunday, organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan. The event highlighted India’s cultural outreach and soft power, with yoga serving as a bridge of friendship between India and Uzbekistan.





The Prime Minister shared glimpses of his warm welcome upon arrival in the Uzbek capital. In a post on X, he mentioned the special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument, and his interaction with the Indian community, calling them highlights of his day in Tashkent.





Earlier this month, during his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Modi emphasised India’s soft power as the seventh strength of Saptadhara. He highlighted yoga, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming, digital content, and the broader creative sector as key elements of India’s global influence.





The Prime Minister is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan from 29 to 30 August. He landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. Later in the day, he will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.





On Saturday, landmark buildings across Tashkent, including the Hilton Hotel, were illuminated in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag. This symbolic gesture reflected the warmth of Uzbekistan’s reception for Prime Minister Modi.





The Indian diaspora welcomed him with high energy and enthusiasm. They hosted a cultural program featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions. The Bollywood Battle Group performed to the evergreen song Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, blending Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka. Students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture also presented a Kathak performance.





Prime Minister Modi praised the artistry on X, describing the community welcome as a delightful celebration of India-Uzbekistan cultural ties. His remarks underlined the importance of people-to-people connections in diplomacy.





He also laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park, accompanied by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The solemn ceremony symbolised respect and mutual commitment to shared values.





During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Mirziyoyev will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people domains. The talks are expected to set the agenda for future collaboration.





This marks Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan, following earlier engagements in 2015, 2016, and 2022 during SCO Summits. It highlights the continuity of India’s outreach to Central Asia and the importance of Uzbekistan in India’s regional strategy.





Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan has steadily expanded. President Mirziyoyev’s State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019 further strengthened ties. These engagements paved the way for deeper collaboration across multiple sectors.





From Tashkent, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.





He will participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which marks the organisation’s 25th anniversary. India’s role in the SCO has grown since becoming a full member in 2017, and Modi’s presence underscores India’s commitment to regional security, connectivity, and cooperation.





The yoga program, cultural celebrations, wreath-laying ceremony, and upcoming strategic talks all reflect the multifaceted nature of India-Uzbekistan relations. The visit is expected to deepen ties and reinforce India’s engagement with Central Asia.





ANI







