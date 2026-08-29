



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a four-day diplomatic mission to Central Asia, beginning with Uzbekistan and culminating in Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.





His visit underscores India’s determination to strengthen its strategic footprint in the region while deepening bilateral and multilateral engagements.





The Kyrgyz capital Bishkek is preparing to host the landmark 26th SCO Summit from 31 August to 1 September, coinciding with the organisation’s 25th anniversary.





Leaders from across Eurasia, including Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus and four Central Asian nations, will gather alongside dialogue partners and observers such as Afghanistan and Mongolia. India’s participation as a full member since 2017 highlights its growing role in shaping regional security and connectivity frameworks.





PM Modi’s itinerary began with a State Visit to Uzbekistan on 29–30 August at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This marks his fourth official visit to the country.





The two leaders are holding delegation-level talks to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people relations. Both sides are aligning long-term visions, with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 program and Uzbekistan’s Yangi Uzbekistan 2030 strategy forming the basis of future collaboration.





During his stay in Tashkent, PM Modi is also visiting the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. These engagements highlight the cultural and civilisational ties that bind India and Uzbekistan, reinforcing the interpersonal dimension of diplomacy.





From Tashkent, the Prime Minister will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. At the SCO Summit, India’s priorities will centre on Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. PM Modi has consistently emphasised the need for collective action against terrorism, separatism and extremism, urging member states to reject double standards and hold accountable those who support or finance terrorism.





His vision builds on the SECURE framework articulated in 2018, which stands for Security, Economy and trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environment.





Connectivity remains a critical focus, with India pushing for practical progress on regional transport and commerce routes across Central Asia. Trade, investment, technological collaboration and cultural exchanges are also on the agenda, including heritage dialogues and youth initiatives designed to strengthen bonds across societies.





Beyond the summit’s formal sessions, PM Modi will attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of Central Asia’s rich cultural traditions. His participation reflects India’s commitment to fostering civilizational connections while advancing shared pursuits of peace, stability and prosperity in Eurasia.





This high-stakes diplomatic mission is expected to reinforce India’s strategic partnerships, expand its economic integration, and consolidate its role in shaping a cooperative multipolar Eurasian order.





ANI







