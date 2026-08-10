



Russia has floated an ambitious idea of establishing a direct railway link to the Indian Ocean, with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin emphasising that such a project should be explored to mitigate risks associated with maritime chokepoints.





He explained that the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz present significant vulnerabilities for global trade, and alternative overland corridors could provide more secure connectivity.





Routes passing through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan were highlighted as possible alignments, with any option that ensures access to India considered viable.





If realised, this would mark the first direct overland rail freight connection between Russia and India, reshaping Eurasian logistics.





The proposal comes at a time of heightened maritime instability in the Strait of Hormuz. Armed hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have disrupted shipping lanes, prompting Tehran to impose a blockade on vessels linked to its adversaries.





The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, handling about a quarter of global oil trade and nearly a fifth of liquefied natural gas shipments. The blockade has amplified concerns over supply chain resilience and accelerated discussions on alternative transport corridors.





On 28 February, joint military strikes were carried out against Iran, targeting major urban centres including Tehran. In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched missile and drone attacks against Israeli positions and US bases across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.





These developments have intensified the urgency for countries like Russia to diversify trade routes away from contested maritime zones. A rail corridor to India would not only bypass the Strait of Hormuz but also reduce reliance on the Bosphorus, another strategic bottleneck.





Beyond international connectivity, Khusnullin also addressed Russia’s domestic economic priorities. He stressed that the construction sector requires consistent, long-term financial support to sustain growth.





According to him, the industry already has the capacity to absorb an additional one trillion roubles annually. If such funding is secured over the next five years, Russia could expand its construction capacity significantly, enabling the development of large-scale infrastructure projects such as the proposed Eurasian rail link.





The concept of a Russia–India railway corridor aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Eurasian integration. It would complement existing initiatives like the International North-South Transport Corridor and Russia’s push to expand the Northern Sea Route.





For India, such a link could enhance access to energy supplies and trade networks while reducing exposure to maritime disruptions. For Russia, it would reinforce its pivot to Asia and deepen economic ties with South Asia.





However, the feasibility of traversing politically sensitive regions such as Afghanistan and Pakistan remains uncertain, requiring careful diplomatic coordination.





The idea underscores the growing importance of resilient logistics in an era of geopolitical volatility. As maritime chokepoints face increasing risks, overland connectivity projects are gaining traction as strategic alternatives.





Whether this ambitious railway plan materialises will depend on political will, financial investment, and regional stability, but its potential impact on Eurasian trade architecture is undeniable.





ANI







