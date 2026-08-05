



The Center for Immigration Studies has reported a sharp decline in the number of F‑1 student visas issued to Indian and Chinese nationals in 2025. This reduction has raised concerns about its potential impact on American students, the labour market, and national security.





The CIS study highlighted that students from India and the People’s Republic of China together represented more than half of all international students enrolled at US post‑secondary institutions during the 2024‑25 academic year. India had 3,63,019 students, while China had 265,919, accounting for 53 per cent of the total 1,177,766 foreign students.





The report compared visa issuances during the May‑August period from 2017 to 2025, excluding 2020 due to the pandemic. This period was chosen because most F‑1 visas are issued ahead of the academic year. In 2024, 77 per cent of visas for Indian nationals and 76 per cent for Chinese nationals were granted during these months.





The decline was stark. For Indian nationals, only 22,149 F‑1 visas were issued between May and August 2025. This represented a 60 per cent drop compared with the average of 55,717 visas issued during 2017‑19 and 2021‑24. It was also 62 per cent lower than the 58,694 visas issued in 2024. For Chinese nationals, the number fell to 40,034 in 2025, down 46 per cent from the earlier average of 73,853 and 34 per cent lower than the 61,075 visas issued in 2024.





The report emphasised the importance of the Optional Practical Training program, which allows foreign students to work in the US after completing their degrees. During 2024‑25, 294,253 foreign students were working under OPT. Indian and Chinese nationals made up nearly 70 per cent of these participants, with India accounting for 143,740 and China for 61,981.





Data from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed that of the 165,524 foreign students authorised to participate in STEM OPT in 2024, 68 per cent were Indian or Chinese nationals. Indian citizens numbered 79,331, while Chinese citizens were 33,807.





The CIS argued that reductions in student numbers from these countries could shrink the OPT pipeline and affect the availability of foreign workers in the US labour market.





National security concerns were also raised. The report alleged that the Chinese government has been pursuing military and technological advancement, and some students and researchers could face pressure to assist state objectives.





It cited warnings from former US officials about risks of technology transfer, espionage, and intellectual property theft. Edward Ramotowski, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, stated in 2018 that foreign students may later be co‑opted to work for their governments. Former CIA officer Joe Augustyn added that Chinese graduate students are briefed both before leaving for the US and upon returning.





The study acknowledged that not all Chinese students come with malicious intent but argued that reducing their numbers in sensitive fields could lower risks. It also examined the relationship between OPT and the H‑1B visa program.





While the H‑1B has an annual cap of 65,000 visas plus 20,000 exemptions for advanced US degree holders, OPT has no numerical limit. By 2024, the number of foreign nationals working under OPT and STEM OPT had reached 505,590, comparable to the scale of the H‑1B program.





The CIS concluded that reducing reliance on foreign graduates through OPT could benefit American students and workers by creating more opportunities in competitive sectors.





ANI







