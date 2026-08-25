SpaceFields had successfully hot-tested India's first aerospike solid rocket engine





SpaceFields Private Limited and Munitions India Limited (MIL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in defence manufacturing, combining MIL’s established production capabilities with SpaceFields’ expertise in solid propulsion and advanced manufacturing.





This partnership strengthens India’s indigenous defence ecosystem by fostering collaboration between public and private sectors.





The agreement was formalised in the presence of senior leadership, including B R Anil Kumar, Executive Director of MIL, and Sanjay Hazari, Chairman and Managing Director of MIL.





The signing underscores the importance of institutional support and leadership in driving such collaborations.





It also highlights the role of MIL, formerly part of the Ordnance Factories, as one of India’s largest defence public sector undertakings and a global leader in military explosives.





The partnership brings together MIL’s long-standing expertise in defence production with SpaceFields’ focus on solid propulsion technologies and advanced manufacturing processes.





This synergy is expected to enhance India’s capabilities in critical defence technologies, particularly in areas such as rocket boosters, energetics refurbishment, and pyrotechnic systems. By combining these strengths, the collaboration aims to create a resilient supply chain for energetics and propulsion systems, reducing dependence on external sources.





The MoU represents a significant step towards greater collaboration between public-sector and private-sector entities in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. It reflects the government’s broader vision of encouraging partnerships that strengthen indigenous capabilities and foster innovation. The initiative is aligned with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat program, which seeks to build self-reliance in strategic sectors, including defence.





SpaceFields, a Bangalore-based defence and aerospace Start-Up, has been actively working on next-generation propulsion technologies and advanced manufacturing solutions. Its collaboration with MIL provides an opportunity to scale these innovations within India’s defence industrial base.





MIL’s established infrastructure and production capacity complement SpaceFields’ technological expertise, creating a partnership that is both strategic and practical.





The collaboration also contributes to strengthening domestic supply chains. By focusing on indigenous production of propulsion systems and energetics, the partnership reduces reliance on imports and enhances India’s ability to meet the operational requirements of its armed forces.





This is particularly important in the current global context, where supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties have underscored the need for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The MoU is expected to pave the way for future joint projects in advanced defence technologies. It sets a precedent for similar collaborations between public-sector undertakings and private





Start-Ups, fostering an ecosystem where innovation and production capabilities can be integrated seamlessly. Such partnerships are vital for building a robust defence industrial base that can support India’s strategic objectives.





The initiative also reflects the growing role of private industry in India’s defence sector. With recent policy decisions enabling private firms to participate more actively in the production of DRDO-developed missile systems, collaborations like this one between SpaceFields and MIL are part of a broader trend towards expanding the role of private enterprises in defence manufacturing.





This diversification strengthens India’s overall defence industrial ecosystem and enhances its global competitiveness.





In conclusion, the MoU between SpaceFields and MIL is a landmark development in India’s defence manufacturing journey. It combines the strengths of a major public-sector undertaking with the innovation of a private Start-Up, reinforcing India’s commitment to building indigenous capabilities and resilient supply chains in critical defence technologies.





Agencies







