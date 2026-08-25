



T-Hub has entered into a partnership with the Central Command of the Indian Army to establish a direct pathway for defence start-ups to move from laboratory innovation to field deployment.





This collaboration is designed to enable start-ups to develop, validate and deploy solutions that address active military challenges, thereby strengthening India’s defence modernisation efforts.





Under this arrangement, the Army’s Central Command will share active problem statements with T-Hub. The organisation will then identify and select start-ups capable of addressing these challenges.





This process ensures that founders are guided towards developing technologies that meet operational requirements and can be adapted for real-world military use.





A joint oversight committee has been constituted to supervise the program. This committee will coordinate engagements between the start-ups and Army stakeholders, ensuring that the solutions developed are aligned with the Army’s needs and deployment standards.





T-Hub will provide comprehensive support to start-ups in transitioning from problem statements to deployable solutions. This includes assistance with product development, validation and market readiness.





The organisation will also work closely with Army stakeholders to incorporate operational feedback, ensuring that the technologies are refined to meet deployment requirements effectively.





This partnership builds upon T-Hub’s existing association with the Western Command of the Indian Army. With standing relationships at the Command level, T-Hub has become one of the few organisations in the country to maintain such direct ties, enhancing its credibility and influence in the defence innovation ecosystem.





T-Hub is also among the 28 organisations selected to implement the Ministry of Defence-led Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme. It is recognised as the country’s largest iDEX incubator, reflecting its pivotal role in nurturing defence innovation.





Through this initiative, T-Hub has already engaged with 100 defence start-ups and hosted 70 challenges under the iDEX program, demonstrating its capacity to drive large-scale innovation and collaboration.





This new partnership with the Central Command is expected to accelerate the deployment of indigenous defence technologies, strengthen civil–military collaboration, and provide start-ups with a structured pathway to contribute directly to India’s defence preparedness.





It represents a significant step in integrating entrepreneurial innovation with operational military requirements, ensuring that India’s armed forces benefit from cutting-edge solutions developed within the country.





Agencies







