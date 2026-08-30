



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fourth official visit to Uzbekistan was marked by a spectacular cultural welcome in Tashkent, where landmark buildings including the Hilton Hotel were illuminated in the Indian tricolour and Indian songs filled the air. The event showcased the strength of India-Uzbekistan ties, blending traditional artistry with modern celebration.





Landmark buildings across Tashkent, most notably the Hilton Hotel, were lit in vibrant hues of the Indian national flag. This symbolic gesture reflected the warmth of Uzbekistan’s reception for Prime Minister Modi and highlighted the growing partnership between the two nations.





The Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan organised a high-energy cultural welcome. Traditional dance performances combined Indian and Uzbek elements, creating a fusion of cultures.





The Bollywood Battle Group performed to the evergreen song Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, blending Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka. Students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture presented a Kathak performance, further strengthening cultural ties.





Prime Minister Modi praised the artistry on X, describing the community welcome as a delightful celebration of India-Uzbekistan cultural relations. His remarks underlined the importance of people-to-people connections in diplomacy.





The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared images of the vibrant welcome, noting that more than 16,000 Indian students in Uzbekistan serve as a living bridge of friendship between the two countries. Their presence reflects India’s growing educational and cultural footprint in Central Asia.





On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park, accompanied by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This solemn ceremony symbolised respect and mutual commitment to shared values.





During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev. The discussions will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership, with cooperation spanning trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people domains. The leaders are expected to set the agenda for future collaboration.





This visit marks Modi’s fourth to Uzbekistan, following earlier engagements in 2015, 2016, and 2022 during SCO Summits. It highlights the continuity of India’s outreach to Central Asia and the importance of Uzbekistan in India’s regional strategy.





Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan has steadily expanded. President Mirziyoyev’s State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019 further strengthened ties. These engagements have paved the way for deeper collaboration across multiple sectors.





From Tashkent, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. He will participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which marks the organisation’s 25th anniversary. India’s role in the SCO has grown since becoming a full member in 2017, and Modi’s presence underscores India’s commitment to regional security, connectivity, and cooperation.





The cultural welcome in Tashkent, the wreath-laying ceremony, and the upcoming strategic talks all reflect the multifaceted nature of India-Uzbekistan relations. The visit is expected to deepen ties and reinforce India’s engagement with Central Asia.





ANI







