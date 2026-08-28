Moscow has issued a stern warning that British military installations could be targeted both within Ukraine and beyond its borders if Kyiv deploys long-range British cruise missiles against deep targets inside Russian territory.





The threat followed accusations from Moscow that Ukraine had used British Storm Shadow missiles to strike a shopping centre in Russian-controlled Donetsk, injuring civilians, including children.





Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova declared that Britain was “one step away” from being legally complicit in what she described as civilian-targeted terrorism. She cautioned that failure to change course would bring catastrophic consequences.





Zakharova reiterated that any British military installations and equipment in Ukraine and beyond could be struck in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks carried out with British weapons. She urged British leaders to abandon what she termed a hostile and aggressive line to prevent escalation to an entirely new level.





The diplomatic tension intensified following British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s visit to Ukraine on 24 August for Independence Day. During the visit, the UK government announced that a defence contractor might release classified information regarding British components integrated into the long-range SCALP cruise missile. Ukraine and France are pursuing the establishment of local assembly lines for the missile.





The SCALP, which is the French variant of Britain’s Storm Shadow missile, has a striking range exceeding 155 miles. This capability has raised concerns in Moscow about its potential use against deep targets inside Russian territory.





Amidst the escalating rhetoric, US President Donald Trump sought to calm fears of a wider conflict. In a phone interview with Axios, he stated that he had no concerns that Russia would launch an attack against a NATO member, minimising the possibility of a broader confrontation.





The developments highlight the growing strain between Moscow and London, with Britain’s military support for Ukraine now drawing direct threats of retaliation. The combination of advanced missile technology, diplomatic warnings, and high-level visits underscores the fragile balance of power in the ongoing conflict.





This episode illustrates how military technology such as the Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles is not only shaping battlefield dynamics but also fuelling diplomatic confrontations.





ANI







