US President Donald Trump has declared that American military action against Iran may not be over, despite the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.





He ruled out immediate talks with Tehran, emphasising that Iran is under severe economic and military strain, while keeping all options open for future operations.





Trump told reporters in Washington that Iran is struggling to sustain its forces. He claimed that the country is unable to pay its troops and is facing deep trouble both militarily and economically.





He stressed that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz should not be interpreted as the end of US military engagement, making clear that Washington retains the option of further strikes if necessary.





He remarked that Iran has very little capacity left following recent confrontations. While the Strait of Hormuz is open, Trump insisted this does not mean the United States has finished with military operations.





He offered no specific details about what future actions might involve, nor did he outline the conditions that would trigger them. His comments reinforced the administration’s approach of maintaining pressure through sanctions, military readiness, and the threat of escalation.





The President dismissed the possibility of immediate talks with Iranian officials. He said there was not much to discuss with Tehran and confirmed that Washington was not seeking meetings at this stage. This position underscores a hard line against diplomacy, even as the reopening of the strait has raised speculation about potential de-escalation.





Trump also addressed Russia’s role in the crisis. When asked whether Moscow might face penalties if it failed to reduce its ties with Iran, he responded that it depended on circumstances.





He added that Russia had behaved “quite well” regarding the Strait of Hormuz but did not specify what actions Moscow had taken or whether any commitments had been secured. His cautious praise suggested Washington is monitoring Russian involvement closely but has not yet drawn firm conclusions.





The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remains a pivotal development. The waterway, positioned between Oman and Iran, links the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. It is one of the world’s most critical energy arteries, facilitating the transit of oil and liquefied natural gas from major Gulf producers to global markets.





Any disruption has immediate consequences for international energy security and shipping.





Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing concerns about the safety of commercial vessels and the transport of energy resources across the region. While he portrayed the reopening of the strait as significant, he refrained from declaring the crisis resolved.





He did not establish prerequisites for future meetings with Iranian officials, maintaining a strict stance against negotiations. His refusal to identify specific Iranian facilities or units that might be targeted leaves Washington’s military posture deliberately ambiguous.





The broader context reveals that Iran has been attempting to leverage its position in the Strait of Hormuz to gain concessions. Reports indicate that Tehran has engaged with Oman to explore alternative shipping routes, while mediators such as Qatar and Pakistan have sought to create conditions for dialogue.





However, Trump has insisted that the United States is achieving a “very big victory” and that the conflict will continue as long as necessary.





This combination of military pressure, economic sanctions, and diplomatic isolation reflects Washington’s strategy of keeping Tehran under maximum strain.





The situation remains volatile, with Gulf security on edge and international markets sensitive to developments in the strait. Trump’s latest statements confirm that the United States is not stepping back, but rather keeping all military options firmly on the table.





ANI







