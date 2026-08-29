



The United Nations Security Council’s monitoring team has raised concern that al-Qaeda is attempting to build cells inside Bangladesh.





The assessment suggests the group is working through small, dispersed networks rather than visible camps or offices, making detection more difficult.





Bangladesh’s Home Minister has dismissed the UN’s findings, describing them as assumption based. This stance reflects a familiar pattern in Dhaka, where governments have often treated quiet periods as proof the threat has disappeared, only to be proven wrong when networks resurface.





Chris Blackburn of Firstpost has argued that this denial echoes decades of misjudgement. Successive governments in Bangladesh have underestimated jihadist networks, failing to recognise their ability to survive crackdowns by changing names, going underground, and re-emerging when conditions allow.





The implications for India are direct and serious. Bangladesh’s jihadist organisations have historically operated across borders, with incidents such as the Burdwan blast demonstrating how networks can straddle both countries. The porous frontier makes India vulnerable to any resurgence of extremist activity in Bangladesh.





India’s counterterrorism establishment has learned not to take Dhaka’s reassurances at face value. The experience of past attacks has shown that militant groups rarely vanish; instead, they adapt, regroup and wait for opportunities.





A fragmented, low visibility al-Qaeda push in Bangladesh is precisely the kind of threat that can be ignored until it manifests violently on Indian soil.





The timing is particularly sensitive. Following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in 2024, Bangladesh’s interim government has tilted toward Beijing in defence purchases, raising questions about its strategic orientation.





This shift complicates India’s security calculus, as Dhaka’s external alignments may reduce cooperation on counterterrorism.





The UN’s warning therefore serves as a reminder that complacency is dangerous. For India, vigilance along the eastern frontier is essential, as the reconstitution of jihadist networks in Bangladesh could easily spill over.





Delhi must continue to monitor developments closely, strengthen intelligence coordination, and prepare for the possibility that Dhaka’s dismissive stance may leave gaps in regional security.





Agencies







