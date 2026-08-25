



Between 19 and 21 August 2026, Pakistan experienced an unusual surge of military transport flights from China and Turkey, with repeated landings at Nur Khan airbase near Rawalpindi and Masroor airbase in Karachi.





The activity lasted around 60 hours and has sparked speculation about deliveries of drones, air-defence systems, and other military equipment, though the exact cargo remains unconfirmed.





The flights involved heavy transport aircraft, including Turkish C-130 Hercules and Airbus A400M planes, as well as Chinese military transports. Open-source flight tracking data identified one Turkish aircraft operating under the call sign TUAF526.





These aircraft were observed not only at Nur Khan and Masroor but also at Murid airbase, highlighting the scale of the operation.





Security sources suggested that the flights may have carried unmanned aerial systems, drone-related equipment, and possibly HQ-series air-defence systems. Analysts noted that such concentrated activity over a short period is unusual, pointing to either urgent resupply or pre-positioning of military assets.





The compressed timeline of deliveries indicates a deliberate logistical effort rather than routine exchanges.





The surge coincided with the signing of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on 7 August 2026 between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. This pact commits the three nations to collective defence, treating an attack on one as an attack on all. The timing has led observers to link the flights with preparations for enhanced military readiness under the new agreement.





China remains Pakistan’s largest defence supplier, providing combat aircraft, drones, and air-defence systems. During last year’s India-Pakistan confrontation, Beijing acknowledged that its aviation industry personnel gave technical assistance to Islamabad.





Pakistan has since expanded its deployment of Chinese-origin unmanned systems and fighter aircraft, making China central to its military modernisation program.





Turkey has also deepened its defence partnership with Pakistan. Cooperation spans drones, naval systems, aerospace technology, and fighter-aircraft development. In May 2026, Pakistan’s air chief held high-level meetings in Turkey, focusing on unmanned systems and emerging technologies.





Nearly 200 Pakistani engineers are reportedly involved in Turkey’s KAAN fifth-generation fighter program, with discussions underway to formally include Pakistan in the project.





Indian defence circles have expressed concern over the flights, viewing them as potential transfers of advanced drones and precision-strike systems. Analysts argue that such concentrated deliveries could be linked to replenishing depleted stocks from recent operations in Balochistan and along the Afghan frontier, or to pre-positioning assets ahead of possible contingencies.





The choice of Nur Khan and Masroor airbases underscores the strategic nature of the deliveries. Nur Khan is located near Pakistan’s military headquarters, while Masroor is one of the country’s largest bases with reach over the Arabian Sea. These locations are not typically used for low-priority cargo, reinforcing the impression of high-value transfers.





The flights have raised regional security concerns, particularly in India, where defence planners are monitoring the implications for long-term preparedness.





The integration of new unmanned systems and air-defence networks into Pakistan’s military could alter the balance of power in South Asia, complicating conflict scenarios and influencing defence procurement strategies across the region.





Pakistan’s prioritisation of defence spending, despite economic constraints, highlights its determination to modernise its military capabilities. The reliance on foreign suppliers for advanced technology, however, creates vulnerabilities in supply chains and raises questions about sustainability in the long term.





Agencies







