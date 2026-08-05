



US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur has embarked on a week-long diplomatic tour covering India, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Kazakhstan from 5 to 12 August.





The visit is designed to advance bilateral and regional economic priorities while reinforcing Washington’s strategic engagement in South and Central Asia.





According to the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, the trip will focus on deepening strategic partnerships, promoting regional stability, and expanding commercial ties. Kapur is expected to hold meetings with senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, and private sector leaders to discuss avenues of mutual cooperation.





Key discussions will centre on enhancing trade and investment opportunities, strengthening supply chain resilience, and furthering US diplomatic engagement across the region. The Bureau noted in a statement that the Assistant Secretary’s engagements are aligned with the Administration’s policy priorities, particularly in boosting trade and business opportunities.





This marks Kapur’s second visit to India in 2026. His earlier three-day trip in March reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi.





The US Embassy in India welcomed him at the time, highlighting productive meetings with Indian partners aimed at advancing the US-India partnership.





During that March visit, Kapur met senior Indian officials to deliberate on regional security and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific. The discussions were framed around building on recent diplomatic momentum and advancing President Donald Trump’s vision of a robust and mutually beneficial US-India partnership.





The talks also focused on enhancing cooperation in regional security, strategic alignment in the Indo-Pacific, and strengthening the broader bilateral framework between the two democracies.





This week’s tour is expected to build upon those foundations while extending Washington’s outreach to Central Asian nations, thereby reinforcing the United States’ role in shaping regional economic and strategic architecture.





By engaging with leaders in Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Kazakhstan, Kapur’s mission underscores Washington’s intent to expand its footprint in Central Asia. The emphasis on trade, investment, and resilient supply chains reflects a broader strategy to counter regional vulnerabilities and foster sustainable economic growth.





The visit also highlights the importance of integrating South and Central Asia into a cohesive framework of cooperation, where India plays a pivotal role as a strategic anchor.





The outcomes of these engagements are likely to influence future diplomatic and economic programs across the region, strengthening Washington’s long-term vision for stability and prosperity.





ANI







