



US Ambassador Sergio Gor’s visit to the TATA-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) facility in Hyderabad on 24 August 2026 underscored India’s pivotal role in the global C-130J Super Hercules production network.





His remarks highlighted India’s growing aerospace manufacturing footprint, the strengthening of resilient defence supply chains, and the deepening US-India strategic partnership.





Gor arrived in Hyderabad and expressed enthusiasm about returning to the city, describing it as dynamic. He toured the TLMAL facility and observed advanced aerospace manufacturing operations.





In a post on X, he described the visit as “fantastic” and emphasised that Lockheed Martin’s partnership with TATA was making India a critical link in the global C-130J production network.





The Hyderabad facility is operated by TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, a joint venture between TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin Aeroframe Corporation. Established in 2010, the venture was designed to build high-quality aerospace manufacturing capabilities in India. It primarily focuses on the production and integration of Aerostructures for defence aircraft.





TLMAL is the global single-source supplier of empennages for the C-130J and LM-100J aircraft. Its operations also include the manufacture of the centre wing box and other major aerostructures. This makes the Hyderabad plant a critical part of Lockheed Martin’s worldwide supply chain for the Super Hercules.





The partnership has expanded beyond component manufacturing. In September 2024, Lockheed Martin and TATA Advanced Systems announced a teaming agreement to explore additional C-130J opportunities in India.





Under this agreement, the companies are examining the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to support the Indian Air Force’s fleet of 12 C-130J aircraft and other global operators.





TATA Advanced Systems is already developing a defence MRO hub near Bangalore airport, which will become India’s first private-sector defence MRO centre for the C-130J.





The agreement also includes exploring expanded C-130J manufacturing and assembly capabilities in India for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft program, subject to approvals. Lockheed Martin has confirmed that production will continue at its Marietta, Georgia facility for US and international customers, but additional capacity could be established in India if selected for the MTA program.





Lockheed Martin executive Rod McLean stated that the teaming agreement demonstrated the company’s commitment to a self-reliant India and reflected confidence in Indian industry. The collaboration also extends into other defence projects, including the production of F-16 wings in India for global requirements.





The partnership contributes significantly to Telangana’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. In April 2026, TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Managing Director Tim Riffle met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss potential investments and expanding operations. The Telangana government confirmed that discussions included Lockheed Martin’s plans for a C-130J Super Hercules Final Assembly Line in India.





The developments underline the expanding role of Indian private-sector companies in global defence manufacturing. They also reflect broader efforts by New Delhi and Washington to deepen cooperation in aerospace, defence production, and resilient supply chains.





The C-130J Super Hercules, operated by several countries including India, is a key tactical airlifter, and India’s growing involvement in its production network represents a significant expansion of its position in international aerospace manufacturing.





The visit also coincided with India’s ongoing Medium Transport Aircraft procurement program, which is expected to deliver around 60–80 aircraft to replace ageing fleets. Lockheed Martin’s C-130J, Airbus’ A400M, and Embraer’s C-390 Millennium are among the contenders.





The Indian Air Force already operates 12 C-130Js, which have proven their versatility in high-altitude operations, humanitarian missions, and special operations.





Ambassador Gor emphasised that partnerships like TATA-Lockheed support high-skilled jobs, strengthen resilient supply chains, and advance the shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific.





His remarks also reflected growing concerns over China’s military expansion in the region, making Indo-US defence cooperation increasingly significant.





ANI







