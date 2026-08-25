



The United States has announced sweeping sanctions on nearly sixty entities, individuals and vessels accused of supporting Iran’s military activities, procurement networks and petroleum trade.





The measures were unveiled under the banner of “Operation Economic Outcast” and were detailed in a fact sheet released by the State Department’s Office of the Spokesperson.





The sanctions are designed to expose those enabling strikes against US forces and allies and to restrict the revenue streams that Tehran allegedly uses to attack its neighbours, support terrorism abroad, oppress its own population and manipulate the global economy. They were issued under Executive Orders 13846 and 13949, which target Iran’s petroleum revenue and conventional arms proliferation.





Among the designated entities is DADENEGAR Start-Up Studio, accused of procuring commercial Chinese satellite imagery to aid Iranian military targeting and battle damage assessments during “Operation Epic Fury.” The State Department claimed that DADENEGAR supported the targeting of US and partner facilities in the Middle East during that operation.





The IRGC Cyber-Electronic Command was also sanctioned, with Washington alleging that it obtained sensitive information related to US military assets. Senior Iranian military figures were targeted through both the Treasury Department and the Rewards for Justice program.





Ahmad Vahidi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was singled out as one of Iran’s most influential figures. The State Department alleged that he played a central role in military decision-making during Operation Epic Fury, driving decisions on Iran’s kinetic actions.





The Rewards for Justice program has offered up to $10 million for information on Vahidi and other senior IRGC leaders, including Ali Abdollahi.





The sanctions also extend to Iran’s so-called “dark fleet” of oil tankers and intermediaries involved in the sale and transport of petroleum and petrochemicals. The State Department warned that these cargos are frequently moved by shadow fleet operators using deceptive shipping practices, endangering maritime trade flows.





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent formally launched Operation Economic Outcast, describing it as an unprecedented campaign to sever Iran’s global financial connections. He compared the initiative to the spirit of D-Day during World War II, framing it as an economic onslaught against Iran’s regime and its allies.





Bessent emphasised that Iran faces a stark choice between global isolation and a subsistence economy, or a return to normalcy with the opportunity to re-join the international economy. He stated that Operation Economic Outcast is intended to foreclose all other options available to Tehran.





The measures underscore Washington’s determination to escalate economic pressure on Iran by targeting its military, cyber, and energy networks, while simultaneously attempting to dismantle its maritime and financial lifelines.





ANI







