



Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday praised India’s rapid progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, noting that New Delhi’s voice and influence in global affairs have grown stronger.





His remarks came during delegation-level talks with PM Modi in Tashkent as part of the latter’s two-day State visit to Uzbekistan.





Mirziyoyev emphasised that the visit demonstrated the special importance India attaches to advancing bilateral cooperation. He described the day as historic, highlighting that both sides would adopt a joint statement on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said this would open new horizons for expanding cooperation across all areas.





The Uzbek President lauded India’s achievements under PM Modi, stating that the country was achieving remarkable results across all sectors while maintaining high rates of economic growth and implementing major projects.





He pointed to India’s advances in digitalisation, information technology, artificial intelligence, space exploration and other fields, noting that New Delhi’s global influence had become even stronger. He added that Uzbekistan, as a close friend, was pleased to witness these achievements.





Mirziyoyev described India as Uzbekistan’s reliable strategic partner and underlined the growing momentum in bilateral economic and people-to-people ties. He noted that bilateral trade had crossed $1 billion for the first time last year and that the number of joint ventures between the two countries had increased sevenfold in recent years.





He expressed confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would open new avenues for cooperation and said the two sides would discuss specific plans and objectives in detail during the talks.





India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on 18 March 1992, when the protocol establishing diplomatic ties was signed in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan’s sovereignty following its independence.





The relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, supported by several institutional mechanisms at political and official levels to ensure regular engagement.





PM Modi’s current two-day State visit, from 29 to 31 August, follows his previous visit to Uzbekistan in 2015, as well as his visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summits.





The bilateral relationship has also witnessed high-level exchanges, including Mirziyoyev’s State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.





Following his engagements in Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which will mark 25 years of the organisation.





India is expected to focus on security, connectivity and cultural ties across the Eurasian region during the summit, with discussions likely to include cooperation against terrorism, radicalisation and external threats, as well as regional transport and trade routes.





India’s growing role in Eurasia, coupled with Uzbekistan’s recognition of its achievements, underscores the strengthening of bilateral ties and the broader influence New Delhi now commands on the global stage.





ANI







