



Airbus has partnered with Indamer Technics to establish South Asia’s first Radome repair facility in Nagpur, marking a major boost to India’s aviation MRO ecosystem. The facility will handle Airbus A320, A330, A350, and A380 Radomes, reducing turnaround times and strengthening localised repair capabilities.





Airbus has selected Indamer Technics to set up a comprehensive Radome repair facility in Nagpur, India. This is the first of its kind in South Asia and is designed to strengthen Airbus’ regional aftermarket support.





Under the service agreement, Indamer Technics has been designated as an authorised facility for the repair, storage, and exchange of Radomes for Airbus A320, A330, A350, and A380 aircraft families.





Prajay Patel, Director of Indamer Technics, stated that being chosen by Airbus is a strong endorsement of the company’s engineering quality.





He emphasised that safety and precision are central to their operations and confirmed that the facility will meet Airbus’ stringent certification standards. He added that this agreement represents a significant step in Indamer’s vision to establish India as a self-reliant, world-class hub for aerospace MRO.





Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus in India and South Asia, described the agreement as a milestone in Airbus’ commitment to building a robust, localised aerospace ecosystem in India.





He highlighted that the facility supports the Government of India’s ‘Make In India’ mission and will foster greater self-reliance in the aviation MRO sector. He noted that as the region prepares for unprecedented fleet expansion, the Nagpur facility will ensure reduced turnaround times and efficient aircraft operations.





He also pointed out that the initiative lays the foundation for future repair pipelining and expansion of Airbus’ repair network in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.





The facility will undertake full structural inspections and testing, paint-stripping, repainting and curing processes, execution of both major and minor repairs, advanced Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), and certification for Release to Service (RTS).





It will also manage end-of-life handling and secure disposal of Radomes where required. This comprehensive capability is expected to significantly support customer operations ahead of upcoming widebody inductions while optimising single-aisle maintenance across the region.





A Radome, positioned at the nose cone of an aircraft, is a structural, weatherproof enclosure that protects radar and antenna systems from environmental conditions and aerodynamic stresses. Constructed from advanced materials, it shields sensitive equipment from hazards such as hail, bird strikes, and impacts, while ensuring uninterrupted transmission and reception of electromagnetic signals.





Indamer Technics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Horizon Aero Solutions Limited, which is a 50-50 joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Prime Aero.





The announcement was made on 3 September 2026 in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Airbus India and South Asia President Jürgen Westermeier, and Indamer Technics CEO Rajeev Gupta.





By localising these essential maintenance capabilities in Nagpur, Airbus and Indamer Technics are not only supporting India’s aviation growth but also positioning the country as a critical hub for aerospace component repair in South Asia.





This facility will serve both Indian carriers and regional operators, ensuring faster service delivery and reinforcing India’s role in the global aviation supply chain.





Agencies







