



SAAB’s FFV Ordnance has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Indian Army’s procurement of 450 Carl-Gustaf MK-IV rocket launchers, quoting ₹471.87 crore.





The deal will see production at SAAB’s Jhajjar facility in Haryana, the first Carl-Gustaf manufacturing line outside Sweden, and includes advanced sighting systems and long-term support packages for frontline infantry.





The Indian Army’s decision to move forward with SAAB’s FFV Ordnance marks a significant milestone in its infantry modernisation program. The Carl-Gustaf MK-IV, a carbon-fibre-reinforced 84mm shoulder-fired system, is designed to be lighter, more versatile, and more durable than its predecessors.





The quoted value of ₹471.87 crore translates to approximately ₹4,718.7 Lakhs, underscoring the scale of investment in strengthening frontline firepower.





The Jhajjar facility in Haryana will be the first production line for the Carl-Gustaf outside Sweden. This plant was established under the 100% Foreign Direct Investment framework, making it India’s first fully foreign-owned defence manufacturing unit.





Its operations are expected to not only meet the Army’s immediate procurement needs but also contribute to India’s long-term defence industrial base, aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The deal covers not just the launchers but also advanced sighting systems, accessories, and long-term support packages. These sighting systems include digital fire-control devices and red-dot sights, which will enhance target acquisition and improve first-round hit probability.





The package also ensures product support for 15 years, along with warranties and maintenance provisions, thereby guaranteeing sustained operational readiness.





The Carl-Gustaf MK-IV is significantly lighter than earlier variants, weighing under seven kilograms. Its design incorporates carbon fibre and titanium, reducing soldier fatigue while maintaining battlefield effectiveness.





The weapon is capable of firing a wide range of ammunition, including anti-armour, anti-structure, and airburst rounds, making it suitable for diverse combat environments such as high-altitude regions, deserts, forests, and urban terrain.





Operational adaptability is a key advantage. The MK-IV can function reliably in temperatures ranging from –20°C to +50°C, ensuring deployment across India’s varied theatres, from the Himalayan frontier to Rajasthan’s deserts. Its barrel life of 1,500 rounds or 15 years reflects durability and long-term utility.





This acquisition is part of the Army’s broader effort to replace legacy anti-tank and bunker-busting systems with lighter, more lethal, and technologically advanced shoulder-fired weapons.





The MK-IV’s multi-role capability makes it invaluable for conventional warfare, counter-insurgency operations, and urban combat. Its compatibility with existing 84mm ammunition ensures seamless integration into current logistics while retaining flexibility for future upgrades.





SAAB’s Jhajjar facility is expected to work with Indian suppliers, produce critical components, and potentially support future exports.





This strengthens India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and reduces dependence on imported equipment. The project also positions India as a hub for advanced defence production, with the Carl-Gustaf Mk-IV serving as a flagship product.





The procurement reflects India’s recognition of evolving battlefield requirements, where mobility, precision, and adaptability are critical. By equipping infantry units with the Carl-Gustaf Mk-IV, the Army ensures its soldiers remain prepared for high-intensity border operations and diverse combat scenarios.





Agencies







