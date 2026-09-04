



Bharat Forge Ltd announced on 3 September that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), has signed a memorandum of understanding with Belgian defence company FN Herstal to build small arms manufacturing capabilities in India.





The agreement will see the two companies evaluate the establishment of a dedicated production centre in India. They are also considering a Strategic Alliance or Joint Venture to cover a range of FN Herstal’s defence solutions tailored for the Indian market.





The cooperation will specifically span small arms and integrated weapon systems. This partnership combines KSSL’s six decades of Indian advanced engineering and technology-led manufacturing at scale with FN Herstal’s more than 135 years of global leadership in small arms and integrated weapon systems.









The initiative is aligned with the Government of India’s Make in India policy. It aims to build capability in India through local manufacturing, technology cooperation and value creation, while strengthening the country’s defence industrial base.





The companies stated that the cooperation will support greater domestic participation in defence procurement programs. For the Indian armed forces, the partnership is intended to provide long-term security of supply and greater strategic autonomy in systems central to operational readiness.





Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, said KSSL is proud to partner with FN Herstal to bring world-class technology, products and manufacturing expertise to India.





He emphasised that by combining FN Herstal’s globally respected portfolio and decades of experience with KSSL’s engineering excellence and industrial scale, the collaboration will create a strong platform to deliver advanced defence solutions from India for both domestic and global markets.





He added that the partnership will support India’s defence modernisation through locally manufactured, globally leading products. It will also strengthen indigenous capabilities and advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





Under the terms of the MoU, the parties will jointly explore and assess the feasibility of potential cooperation projects. These projects will be aimed primarily at meeting the requirements of the Indian market.





Julien Compere, Chief Executive Officer of FN Browning Group, said India is a strategic partner for FN Herstal. He described the agreement as an important step with KSSL, reflecting a shared ambition to combine FN Herstal’s proven defence solutions, trusted by the world’s most demanding armed forces, with KSSL’s outstanding industrial capabilities.





He stressed that the partnership is committed to supporting the objectives of Make in India through local manufacturing, technology cooperation and the development of advanced defence capabilities. The collaboration is expected to create lasting value for India, its armed forces and both companies.





This cooperation marks a significant step in India’s efforts to expand its indigenous small arms production capacity.





It also highlights the growing defence ties between India and Belgium, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced defence technologies under the Make in India for the World vision.





Agencies







