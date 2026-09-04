



India’s deep-tech ecosystem has marked another milestone with the unveiling of PRAGYA, the country’s first privately developed compact tokamak reactor by Bangalore-based Pranos Fusion.





This achievement highlights India’s growing capabilities in advanced energy research, alongside semiconductors and space technology, and signals the strengthening role of private Start-Ups in building technological self-reliance.





PRAGYA is a compact, low-aspect-ratio tokamak reactor designed as a testbed for plasma science and fusion technologies. It has a major radius of 0.40 metres, a toroidal magnetic field of 0.1 Tesla, and a target plasma current of 20–25 kiloamperes.





The device is not intended for commercial energy generation but will serve as a critical platform for experiments in plasma control, superconducting magnets, and auxiliary heating.





Tokamaks are doughnut-shaped machines that confine plasma using powerful magnetic fields. In this state, atomic nuclei can fuse, releasing vast amounts of energy.





While large-scale projects such as ITER in France dominate global fusion research, compact designs like PRAGYA are gaining traction because they promise higher plasma performance in smaller, more cost-effective machines.





Pranos Fusion was founded in May 2024 by Shaurya Kaushal and Roshan George. The company has raised significant funding, including a ₹63 crore round in March 2026 co-led by pi Ventures and Ankur Capital, with participation from Industrial47 and angel investors such as Groww co-founder Lalit Keshre and the founders of Razorpay.





Earlier, in May 2025, it secured ₹3.5 crore from angel investor Rahul Seth. These investments have enabled the construction of PRAGYA and the development of supporting technologies such as the JENGA plasma control software and MAGGA superconducting magnets.





The unveiling of PRAGYA took place in early September 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in Bangalore. The facility is expected to operate for nearly two decades, conducting 10–12 experimental shots per day, amounting to around 3,000 shots annually.





This high-frequency testing will generate valuable data on plasma behaviour, tokamak design, and control systems, laying the groundwork for future reactors.





Pranos Fusion has already announced plans for a larger reactor, named Praniq, targeted for completion by 2030. This aligns with India’s broader ambitions in clean energy and technological independence, as the country seeks to reduce reliance on foreign technologies and build indigenous expertise in frontier domains.





India currently has three government-run tokamaks — ADITYA-1, ADITYA-U, and SST-1 — under the Institute of Plasma Research in Gandhinagar. SST-1 is notable for its superconducting magnets. PRAGYA, however, is the first tokamak built entirely by a private company in India, marking a shift in the country’s fusion research landscape.





The rise of private deep-tech ventures such as Pranos Fusion, Hylenr in Hyderabad, and Anubal Fusion in Bangalore reflects growing investor confidence in fusion energy.





Globally, compact tokamak designs are being pursued by several Western firms, and India’s entry into this space demonstrates its determination to compete at the cutting edge of science and engineering.





This achievement also fits into India’s wider deep-tech narrative, which includes advances in semiconductors, space technology, and strategic energy programs. Together, these efforts are helping India build a robust ecosystem of innovation, positioning the country as a serious contender in the global technology race.





Agencies











