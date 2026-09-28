



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has joined hands with the CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR-CGCRI) as the technology partner for a ₹50-crore project to develop indigenous, advanced lightweight bulletproof glass for armoured vehicles.





The four-year project is being implemented with DRDO laboratories, including the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) in Maharashtra and the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh.





The project has reached an advanced stage and aims to take the technology from laboratory development to large-scale manufacturing. DRDO is expected to select an industry partner for the production phase.





The technology is intended to replace imported transparent armour while reducing its weight and thickness by up to 50 per cent. The project forms part of efforts to build domestic capability in advanced defence materials and reduce dependence on imported transparent armour technologies.





“The ₹50-crore project is aimed at developing advanced indigenous bulletproof glass technology for defence applications and aligns our research and development capabilities directly with national strategic requirements,” CSIR-CGCRI Director Bikramjit Basu told PTI.





The research focuses on advanced transparent glass-ceramics capable of providing multi-shot ballistic protection while being substantially lighter and thinner than conventional transparent armour used in armoured vehicles.





The primary objective is to develop material capable of withstanding direct AK-47 rifle fire from a distance of 100 metres at a specified velocity, in accordance with standard test methods for BIS Levels V and VI.





According to Atiar Rahaman Molla, Scientist-F in CSIR-CGCRI’s Specialty Glass Division and the project leader, the technology is expected to reduce weight and thickness by 30 to 50 per cent compared with conventional imported options.





Such a reduction could improve the mobility, fuel efficiency and payload capacity of armoured vehicles by lowering their overall weight and reducing the space occupied by transparent armour.





The material is based on a glass-ceramic in which nanometre-sized crystals are uniformly dispersed within a specially engineered glass matrix.





These crystals are produced through the controlled crystallisation of precursor glass. Their purpose is to provide high strength and toughness while retaining transparency. In initial ballistic trials conducted at DRDO-TBRL in Chandigarh, the material successfully stopped rounds fired from a Trichy Assault Rifle, or TAR, from a distance of 10 metres.





The TAR is comparable to the AK-47, and the rounds were reportedly fired at a velocity of approximately 695 metres per second.





The next stage will involve multi-shot testing, in which several rounds will be fired in quick succession. This will assess the material’s performance under more demanding ballistic conditions.





Transparent armour is a critical component of armoured vehicles, but its weight can increase the overall mass of a platform and constrain mobility, fuel economy and payload capacity.





The technology could also be used in other weight-sensitive defence platforms, including aircraft and naval systems. Potential applications may extend to security vehicles and critical infrastructure.





CSIR-CGCRI has been working on high-strength transparent glass-ceramics for armour applications. Its Specialty Glass Division has been developing transparent nanocrystalline glass-ceramics for armoured vehicles and other uses.





The project is also expected to support the transition from laboratory-scale development to commercial production through industry participation. Indian companies have expressed interest in exploring commercial applications for the glass-ceramic technology.





The initiative is therefore aimed not only at developing a lighter and thinner form of transparent armour, but also at establishing an indigenous manufacturing ecosystem for advanced ballistic protection.





PTI







