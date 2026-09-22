



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is preparing for a significant milestone in India's rotary-wing aviation sector, with the maiden flight of its indigenously developed Utility Helicopter-Marine (UH-M) expected around November.





The new twin-engine helicopter has been specifically designed for shipborne operations and is intended to address a long-standing requirement of the Indian Navy for a modern naval utility helicopter capable of operating from frontline warships.





Speaking to Deccan Herald in an interview in Bangalore, HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K confirmed that the first prototype of the UH-M has already been built and is currently being prepared for its initial flight-testing phase.





According to him, the company expects the aircraft to undertake its maiden sortie by around November, marking the beginning of what is likely to be an extensive developmental and certification campaign before eventual induction.





The UH-M is being developed as a replacement for the ageing fleet of Chetak helicopters currently serving with the Indian Navy. These helicopters have formed the backbone of naval utility and support operations for decades, but their advancing age has underlined the need for a modern successor capable of meeting contemporary maritime operational requirements.





The development of the UH-M gained momentum following the Ministry of Defence's Request for Information (RFI) for 76 Naval Utility Helicopters.





The requirement covers 51 helicopters for the Indian Navy and 25 for the Indian Coast Guard. HAL has designed the UH-M specifically in response to this requirement, hoping to provide an indigenous solution for a critical naval aviation capability.





Unlike conventional utility helicopters adapted for maritime use, the UH-M has been engineered with naval operations as a core design consideration. Shipborne helicopters face unique challenges, including limited deck space, rough sea conditions, strong winds, corrosive marine environments and constrained hangar dimensions aboard warships.





To address these challenges, the helicopter incorporates several maritime-specific features. One of the most important is blade-folding capability, which allows the aircraft to be stored efficiently within the confined hangars of naval vessels. Foldable rotor blades are widely regarded as a crucial requirement for shipborne helicopter operations and have been incorporated into the UH-M from the outset.





Ravi K stated that the helicopter has also been equipped with enhanced engine performance and improved flight-control systems. The aircraft is expected to possess greater power margins during take-off and landing operations at sea, particularly under adverse environmental conditions where naval helicopters must often operate from moving decks.





Another key feature of the platform is its adaptable cabin configuration. The aircraft's seating arrangement can be modified according to mission requirements, enabling it to carry personnel, perform utility transport missions or serve as a medical evacuation platform. The flexibility to rapidly reconfigure the cabin is expected to make the helicopter suitable for a broad spectrum of missions, including casualty evacuation, search-and-rescue operations, logistics support and humanitarian assistance activities.





The programme also represents HAL's effort to overcome limitations associated with earlier naval helicopter initiatives. While the Navy operates variants of the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, those platforms have faced restrictions for widespread shipborne deployment. The UH-M seeks to address such limitations through dedicated naval modifications and an architecture optimised for maritime aviation.





The helicopter is expected to play a vital role in supporting fleet operations across the Indian Ocean Region. Naval utility helicopters are routinely employed for personnel transfer, surveillance support, logistics movements, search-and-rescue tasks, disaster relief missions and communication duties. The Navy's expanding operational footprint has further increased demand for such versatile platforms.





HAL believes the programme aligns closely with India's broader objective of strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. The UH-M is expected to compete against established foreign naval helicopter designs that already possess operational records with several international navies. However, HAL is positioning the aircraft as a solution built around India's unique operational requirements and maritime conditions.





Beyond the UH-M, HAL is also attempting to complete another important rotorcraft project, the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), which has been under development for several years. The single-engine LUH is intended to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets currently operated by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force in demanding terrain, including high-altitude regions along India's northern borders.





According to Ravi K, certification activities for the LUH are expected to be completed by December. Once the certification process is concluded, HAL plans to begin delivering the first batch of 12 helicopters. These initial aircraft will be divided equally between the Army and Air Force, with each service receiving six platforms.





However, HAL acknowledges that several technical requirements remain unresolved before the helicopter can satisfy user demands completely. Ravi K stated that the flight-control system still requires substantial refinement and additional flying hours are needed to optimise software performance.





He explained that numerous test flights remain necessary to achieve the required standards. One particular area of focus is the helicopter's auto-rotation capability, a critical safety feature that enables a controlled descent and landing in the event of engine failure. While some trials have already been conducted, HAL has not yet achieved the level of performance expected by the armed services.





The company is nevertheless confident that these remaining issues can be addressed by December. Meeting the certification timeline would represent a major step forward for the LUH programme, which has been viewed as a key indigenous replacement for some of India's oldest military helicopter fleets.





The Army and Air Force together are expected to require approximately 200 Light Utility Helicopters. Despite this substantial requirement, the Ministry of Defence has not yet concluded a commercial contract with HAL for large-scale procurement.





Future progress on the acquisition is likely to depend heavily on the operational assessment of the first 12 helicopters. The armed services are expected to evaluate the aircraft's performance, reliability and compliance with operational requirements before any larger procurement decisions are finalised.





The LUH occupies a particularly important position within India's military aviation plans because many existing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters are approaching the end of their service lives. These aircraft continue to perform critical logistics, reconnaissance and support missions in some of the world's most demanding operating environments, particularly in the Himalayan region.





HAL's management also sees opportunities beyond military applications. Ravi K indicated that the company intends to pursue civil certification for the LUH as well. Such a move would allow the aircraft to enter the civilian market, potentially opening opportunities in sectors such as emergency medical services, regional connectivity, disaster response, tourism, offshore operations and utility transport.





If both the UH-M and LUH successfully achieve their next developmental milestones over the coming months, HAL could substantially strengthen India's indigenous helicopter portfolio. The two programmes collectively represent efforts to replace ageing military fleets while reducing dependence on imported platforms and expanding the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





The anticipated November maiden flight of the Utility Helicopter-Marine will therefore be closely watched by defence planners, naval aviation specialists and the aerospace industry alike, as it marks the beginning of a potentially significant chapter in India's drive towards self-reliance in military helicopter development.





Agencies







