India is advancing towards the development of an indigenous electromagnetic launcher capability by establishing fresh industry partnerships, ANI news agency reported.





Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi has issued expressions of interest to procure essential components for an Electromagnetic Launcher system.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation aims to engineer a railgun that fires projectiles at ultra-high velocities. Significant hurdles remain, particularly around power generation and severe barrel wear, which necessitate cutting-edge technological solutions.





This initiative signifies a shift to move the technology past lab-scale research into industrial manufacturing. Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited published the first expression of interest, seeking an industrial partner to design, develop, and supply an EM launch barrel assembly alongside its electrical accessories.





A second notice was released the following day for the design, development, and supply of the barrel's platform and drives. While exact weapon configurations and performance metrics are undisclosed, these simultaneous tenders indicate concurrent work on the mechanical mountings, launcher, and electrical systems.





Unlike traditional artillery relying on chemical propellants, an electromagnetic railgun operates purely on electrical power. The system passes a high-current pulse through two parallel conductive rails and a moving armature. This creates an intense electromagnetic force that propels the projectile down the barrel at unprecedented speeds.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been building this capability by focusing on high-power energy systems, specialised rails, protective coatings, switching devices, and precise targeting systems.





Testing at facilities like the Centre for Electromagnetic Launch Technology in Pune previously established a 10-megajoule pulsed power bank, enabling hyper-velocity launches above 2,000 metres per second for lighter test projectiles.





The scope of this program is highly ambitious. The Defence Research and Development Organisation envisions a 100-megajoule railgun system capable of launching an 18-kg payload at speeds exceeding 2,000 metres per second. High-velocity tank rounds reach speeds up to 1,780 metres per second. Long-term developmental goals include potential calibres up to 155 mm and strike ranges between 100 km and 400 km.





The technology offers key military benefits for naval strike roles, air defence, and anti-ship warfare by vastly reducing flight duration and simplifying volatile on-board ammunition storage.





Operationalising the weapon presents formidable challenges. Delivering enormous electrical pulses requires high-capacity capacitor banks and advanced switching technology.





Extreme thermal and electrical stress creates severe rail and barrel wear. To solve this, friction-reduction coatings and erosion-resistant materials are being researched alongside high-mobility vehicle mountings and recoil systems led by the Armament Research and Development Establishment.





Insights from this development can directly assist the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System project, which aims to launch fixed-wing aircraft from future indigenous aircraft carriers.





India joins a select group of nations publicly pursuing military railgun technologies, including the United States, China, Japan, Turkey, France, and Germany.





The expressions of interest represent a meaningful transition towards industrial partnership, though mastering power generation, repeat-fire durability, and component wear remains the decisive test for operational deployment.