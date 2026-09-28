



The Dutch Minister for Food Security, Fisheries and Horticulture, Silvio Erkens, is conducting an official visit to India from 27th September to 2nd October to bolster trade ties and elevate bilateral cooperation across agriculture, horticulture, sustainable food processing, and innovative value chains.





This diplomatic mission is the first by a Dutch government minister since the Strategic Partnership was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands in May, and it is also the first visit by a minister from the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature since 2018.





The visit comes after the conclusion of negotiations on the European Union–India trade agreement in January 2026, which the Dutch government identified as vital from both geopolitical and economic angles for the Netherlands, the European Union, and India.





Underlining the economic prospects, Minister Erkens stated that India is expanding rapidly, with its agricultural sector holding immense economic weight and its Agrifood innovation quickly establishing it as a global player.





He noted that India’s massive scale creates commercial opportunities for the Netherlands, particularly through Dutch expertise in seed improvement and greenhouse technologies, adding that the goal is to deepen broad partnership ties and open doors for Dutch enterprises.





The overall partnership centres on sustainability, innovation, and commerce, with over 350 Dutch businesses already active in India across the potato, seed, poultry, dairy, and horticulture sectors.





A delegation of 18 Dutch firms and organisations is taking part in the trade mission to explore commercial opportunities in key areas such as seeds, sustainable crop protection, logistics, technology, and knowledge exchange.





The official itinerary spans several major economic hubs, starting on Monday, 28th September, with a structured program at the official residence of the Dutch ambassador in Delhi, featuring meetings with India's Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare alongside officials from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.





On Tuesday, 29th September, Minister Erkens visits Mumbai for a round-table breakfast with leading executives, the inauguration of the Anuga FoodTec expo, engagements with the seed sector, and discussions with the state government of Maharashtra.





On Wednesday, 30th September, the delegation travels to Bangalore for a trade visit alongside the 18 participating Dutch businesses and an informal meeting with the Minister of Horticulture of Karnataka.





On Thursday, 1st October, Minister Erkens will inaugurate the Agricon HortiConnect Expo and the Dutch pavilion in Bangalore.





His itinerary includes a site visit to Breda-based cold chain logistics firm NewCold, which is working to professionalise cold chain transport in India, before wrapping up the mission with an Agrifood innovation event alongside local start-ups and scale-ups.





ANI







