



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday hailed the successful conclusion of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, emphasising that the member nations achieved a landmark consensus on counter-terrorism, particularly denouncing the Pahalgam terror attack.





He underlined that despite global polarisation, the BRICS grouping, through the New Delhi Declaration, adopted an unequivocal stance against cross-border terrorism and explicitly condemned the April 22, 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.





EAM Jaishankar stated that the consensus on terrorism was very noteworthy. He stressed that BRICS was clear in recognising that any act of terrorism is criminal and highlighted the explicit acknowledgement of the unacceptability of the Pahalgam attack.





He added that the grouping condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, emphasised zero tolerance for terrorism, and rejected double standards in countering it.





He further noted that the summit reflected the global resonance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach of dialogue, diplomacy, and development in international relations. According to him, the summit demonstrated that multilateral consensus remains possible under strong leadership. He remarked that the PM’s message of dialogue, diplomacy, and development resonated worldwide, as seen in the participation of global leaders at the BRICS Summit.





Jaishankar concluded by stressing that many had doubted such consensus would be achieved, but it did happen in New Delhi under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. He described the outcome as a significant diplomatic success.





On April 22, 2025, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people and injuring several others. Indian agencies traced the attack to Pakistan-backed operatives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The BRICS condemnation of the attack thus carried strong symbolic weight for India.





The New Delhi Declaration 2026, adopted by BRICS countries on September 12, strongly condemned the April 2025 terror attack and called for zero tolerance towards terrorism. It reaffirmed BRICS’ commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. It also rejected double standards in countering the menace.





The declaration urged the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the UN framework. It called for concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities. Concerns were also flagged over illicit financial flows, money laundering, cyber fraud and cross-border scam networks used to fund extremist activities.





China joining the consensus on India-centric terror language, even without naming Pakistan, was seen as significant. This development came ahead of talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping.





Unlike the recent SCO meetings where consensus on Pahalgam could not be reached, BRICS managed to adopt a joint condemnation. The stance aligned with similar condemnations earlier made by groupings such as the Quad.





The declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, also noted that China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.





The BRICS leaders reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.





India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13, with the New Delhi Declaration unanimously adopted by BRICS leaders. The outcome was seen as a major diplomatic achievement for India, particularly in securing consensus on terrorism and advancing its aspirations for greater global representation.





ANI







