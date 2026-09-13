



Hindustan Aeronautics' TEJAS two-seater variant, however, has faced repeated delays. HAL has struggled with engine supply bottlenecks from GE Aerospace, the same American company that powers SAAB’s Gripen-F





The F404 and F414 engines have been central to India’s Light Combat Aircraft program, but delivery delays have slowed production and testing.





HAL is completing the original 40-aircraft TEJAS MK-1 order with the delivery of the final two twin-seat trainers, while simultaneously accelerating production of the upgraded TEJAS MK-1A variant despite persistent engine supply delays. The MK-1A program is now backed by expanded production lines and a distributed supply chain, with the first squadron expected by March 2027.





The Indian Air Force’s foundational TEJAS MK-1 contract comprised 16 Initial Operational Clearance single-seaters, 16 Final Operational Clearance single-seaters, and 8 twin-seat trainers. With the last two trainers now being delivered, HAL has formally completed this initial 40-aircraft order, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous fighter program.





HAL is now focused on the TEJAS MK-1A, a more advanced variant designed to address operational gaps and enhance combat capability. Production has been slowed by delays in the supply of F404-IN20 engines from GE Aerospace.





Although ten engines have been delivered so far, the program remains over two years behind schedule. HAL has already assembled around 30 MK-1A airframes, with 20 completing preliminary flight activity, but many remain grounded awaiting engines.





The company has invoked contractual penalties against GE for late deliveries, and GE has committed to scaling production to 24 engines in 2026–27 and 30 annually thereafter.





The Indian Air Force is racing to field its first TEJAS MK-1A squadron by March 2027, targeting 18–20 aircraft including trainers. This is critical as the Air Force currently operates only 29 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42–42.5, leaving a deficit worsened by the retirement of MiG-21s.





HAL’s new production line at Nasik, inaugurated in October 2025, has expanded capacity to 24 aircraft annually, with plans to scale to 30 by fiscal year 2028. The Nasik line also spreads the industrial base beyond Bangalore, creating resilience against single-site disruptions.





Private industry has become deeply integrated into the TEJAS MK-1A supply chain. Larsen & Toubro, Lakshmi Machine Works, and Dynamatic Technologies are producing complex sub-assemblies such as wings, fuselage sections, and precision aero-structures.





This distributed ecosystem, with centre fuselage assemblies from Hyderabad and wing work at Coimbatore, reflects India’s broader defence-industrial strategy of leveraging private partners for scale and efficiency. Analysts estimate this ecosystem represents a ₹40,000 crore market opportunity.





Technically, the MK-1A introduces major upgrades over the Mk-1. These include the EL/M-2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, an indigenous electronic warfare suite, beyond-visual-range missile capability, software-defined communications, and improved maintainability through advanced diagnostic systems.





Two aircraft have already been modified for system and weapons integration testing, with successful trials of the ASRAAM short-range missile and Astra beyond-visual-range missile. The Indian Air Force has agreed to certain exemptions to allow early deliveries, but insists that critical capabilities such as radar-to-EW integration and missile firing tests must be completed before induction.





HAL has confirmed that five MK-1A aircraft are fully ready for handover, incorporating all contracted capabilities. Nine additional aircraft have been built and flown but await engines.





The company plans to deliver five fighters by March 2026, with deliveries scaling up as engine supplies stabilise. A follow-on contract for 113 additional engines was signed in November 2025 to support the second batch of 97 aircraft, ensuring long-term continuity of the program.





The completion of the MK-1 order and the ramp-up of MK-1A production represent a turning point in India’s fighter fleet modernisation.





The TEJAS program is not only replacing legacy aircraft but also building a sustainable aerospace ecosystem, positioning India as a credible manufacturer of modern combat aircraft.





Success in meeting delivery timelines will be crucial for both operational readiness and India’s ambitions to export the TEJAS platform in the future.





Agencies







