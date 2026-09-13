



Russia is expanding its defence partnership with India through collaborations involving both private and state-run manufacturers. Adani Defence & Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited are playing central roles in several contracts and advanced procurement programs, The Economic Times reported





The focus of these engagements is shifting towards technology transfer, local manufacturing and co-production, aligning with India’s defence acquisition rules.





Adani Defence, which already has partnerships with Israeli drone and small-arms manufacturers, is now expanding into air defence through alliances with Russian companies. Over the past two years, the company has secured at least six contracts for supplying Igla-S man-portable air defence missiles to India’s three armed forces.





These contracts were signed under two tranches of the military’s emergency procurement provisions, which allow rapid acquisition of urgently required weapons, capped at ₹300 crore per contract.





All six contracts involve the same missile system, with Adani partnering with Russian company SpecTech LLC for technical collaboration.





Adani Defence is also in the final stages of a ₹1,800 crore contract for the more advanced 9K333 Verba shoulder-fired missile. The company was nominated for this contract last month, with procurement being processed as a single-vendor deal exempt from competitive bidding.





The missiles are expected to be manufactured in India to meet large upcoming requirements from the armed forces. Adani is also in talks with Russian manufacturers for possible co-production of more advanced air defence systems, including the Pantsir.





In addition, it recently signed a long-term ammunition supply agreement with Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd and is manufacturing parts for AK-203 rifles.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is working with Russian partners on the planned upgrade of the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fighter fleet. While most of the work will be undertaken by HAL, Russian companies are expected to provide technical consultancy.





Bharat Dynamics Limited is working on a contract to manufacture long-range air-to-air missiles for the Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fleets. This program would involve technology transfer and mark a rare instance of a Russian-origin air-to-air missile being manufactured in India.





However, some Russian proposals have failed to generate sufficient interest in India. The proposed sale and co-production of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter has not progressed, with the Indian Air Force continuing to back Rafale jets followed by the indigenous Advanced Multi Role Combat Aircraft.





Similarly, Russia’s proposal for three refurbished EKM-class diesel-electric submarines has yet to find a buyer, amid concerns over Moscow’s ability to deliver while its defence industry remains strained by the Ukraine war. The Indian Navy is also awaiting a Chakra-class nuclear attack submarine under a 2019 agreement, originally due for delivery in 2025.





These developments highlight the deepening of Indo-Russian defence cooperation across multiple domains, while also reflecting India’s cautious approach towards certain high-value proposals.





The emphasis remains on technology transfer, indigenous production and strengthening India’s defence industrial base.





Agencies











