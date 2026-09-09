



TATA Advanced Systems Ltd has officially emerged as the lowest bidder for the Indian Army’s ₹20,000 crore Project Zorawar light tank program, marking a historic milestone as the first battle tank to be fully built by the private sector, reported Manu Pubby of Economic Times.





Mahindra Defence Systems, the second-lowest bidder, will also develop a prototype, ensuring competition and redundancy in the process.





TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) has beaten four other contenders in a gruelling Ministry of Defence contest to secure the lowest bidder position for Project Zorawar.





This project is valued at approximately ₹20,000 crore, equivalent to ₹2,00,000 lakhs, and represents a landmark in India’s defence modernisation drive.





The Army’s requirement is for a next-generation Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT), capable of operating in high-altitude regions, marshlands, and deserts.





The Ministry of Defence shortlisted TASL after a three-year evaluation of technical and commercial bids. Under the next stage, TATA will be tasked with developing and demonstrating two prototype tanks within 130 weeks. Mahindra Defence Systems, as the second-lowest bidder, will also be invited to build a prototype, ensuring that the Army has multiple options to evaluate before finalising production.





The project is being executed under the Make-I policy, which provides 70% government funding for prototype development. This framework is designed to encourage indigenous defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.





The issuance of a Production Order (PO) marks a significant step forward after objections raised by one of the competitors last year were dismissed following detailed examination by the Army and the Ministry of Defence.





For TATA, this milestone represents a natural progression from its earlier contributions of tactical trucks and infantry fighting vehicles to the Army. The company has reportedly offered the Zorawar tank with an indigenous turret system and self-developed loitering munitions, signalling a strong push into advanced tracked armoured systems. The tank is expected to weigh around 25 tons, making it suitable for rapid deployment in mountainous terrain and air-portable operations.





Mahindra’s involvement ensures industrial redundancy and competitive innovation. The dual-prototype approach underlines the Army’s intent to secure a robust supply chain and accelerate timelines for deployment.





The project is named after General Zorawar Singh Kahlon, the legendary Dogra commander known as the “Conqueror of Ladakh,” symbolising its strategic importance in high-altitude warfare.





The operational need for light tanks stems from lessons learned during the prolonged standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh since 2020. Heavy tanks like the T-72 and T-90 struggled in extreme elevations, prompting the Army to revive the light tank requirement.





Project Zorawar is expected to bridge this critical gap by delivering agile, high-altitude capable platforms integrated with modern battlefield technologies such as active protection systems, counter-drone suites, and loitering munitions.





This development also signals a fundamental shift in India’s defence ecosystem, moving away from state monopolies towards private sector participation in heavy military hardware.





For TATA, securing the lowest bidder position is not yet equivalent to winning the contract outright, as the Army will evaluate prototypes before awarding full-scale production. The distinction between being the lowest bidder and securing the contract remains crucial in defence procurement reporting.





Agencies







