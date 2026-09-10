



The United States Marine Corps has been actively helping the Philippine Armed Forces develop strike plans for BrahMos missile operations against Chinese warships through joint exercises and simulated targeting drills.





These rehearsals are part of a broader US-Philippines defence cooperation program aimed at strengthening Manila’s coastal defence and deterrence posture in the South China Sea.





The United States and the Philippines have recently conducted joint maritime strike rehearsals under the Archipelagic Coastal Defence Continuum 26.4 exercise.





These drills took place at Camp Bojeador in Luzon in late August 2026. American and Filipino planners worked together to simulate the use of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles against Chinese naval vessels.





The simulated targets included two Type-052D-class guided-missile destroyers, a Type-054A-class frigate, and a Type-901 fast combat support ship, all of which are currently in service with China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy.





The exercises involved plotting Hermes drones of the Philippine Air Force to track a surface action group, thereby forming a kill chain that would enable BrahMos missile strikes. This integration of drones and coastal missile batteries was designed to replicate real-world targeting and fire planning against adversary warships.





The US Marine Corps emphasised that training alongside the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defence Regiment provided valuable insights into how Manila approaches maritime defence within its unique geography and operating environment.





The bilateral drills are part of Washington’s broader effort to enhance the Philippines’ long-range strike capabilities. In recent years, US-Philippines military exercises have increasingly focused on coastal defence and deterrence against Chinese naval expansion.





Earlier in 2026, the BrahMos system also featured in Exercise Balikatan, where simulated firings were conducted to test interoperability and joint targeting procedures with US and allied forces.





These exercises highlight the growing role of BrahMos as Manila’s most potent weapon system, acquired from India in a landmark $375 million deal in 2022, equivalent to approximately ₹3,125 crores.





The BrahMos is renowned for its supersonic speed of Mach 2.8–3.0, sea-skimming flight profile, and devastating kinetic impact. Its inclusion in Philippine coastal defence architecture directly addresses vulnerabilities in sea control and anti-access/area-denial strategies.





The Coastal Defence Regiment has already deployed BrahMos units in Northern Luzon, extending coverage along strategically important coastlines facing the South China Sea.





Reports from Navbharat Times and USNI News confirm that the US Marines have prepared strike plans specifically tailored for BrahMos operations against Chinese aggression. These plans are intended to be used by the Philippine Navy and Marine Corps in the event of conflict with China.





The exercises underscore the seriousness of the alliance’s preparations, as they simulate attacks on Chinese warships that could be deployed in contested waters. Analysts note that the BrahMos missile’s speed and precision make it extremely difficult for enemy defences to intercept, thereby raising the costs of Chinese aggression in the region.





The collaboration also reflects India’s growing credibility as a defence exporter. The Philippines was the first foreign customer of BrahMos, and its deployment has already influenced other ASEAN nations such as Vietnam and Indonesia to consider similar acquisitions.





Thailand is also reportedly evaluating the missile system. This expanding “BrahMos Belt” across Southeast Asia complicates Beijing’s maritime calculus and strengthens regional deterrence.





The US-Philippines strike planning with BrahMos represents a significant step in operational readiness. While no live missiles were fired during the drills, the constructive environment allowed full activation of sensors, radars, and command networks, simulating real combat conditions.





This ensures that the Philippines can seamlessly integrate BrahMos into joint operations with US forces, enhancing its deterrence posture against Chinese naval threats.





Agencies







