



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the expansion of India-Belgium ties into strategic sectors such as defence and clean energy, underscoring collaboration on the Zorawar tank and a major green ammonia project in Andhra Pradesh. He made these remarks during joint statements with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in New Delhi.





PM Modi welcomed his Belgian counterpart on his first official visit to India. He recalled De Wever’s earlier tenure as Mayor of Antwerp, when he supported the India-Belgium diamond trade and the Indian community. Modi also reflected on his own visit to Belgium a decade ago, noting the significant strides made since then in bilateral relations.





He emphasised that cooperation has now expanded beyond traditional areas to strategic domains. He highlighted collaboration on modern defence equipment, including the Zorawar tank, and pointed to the development of one of the world’s largest green ammonia projects in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. This project is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing clean energy partnerships.





The Prime Minister underlined the historic nature of India-Belgium ties, recalling the courage and sacrifice of thousands of Indian soldiers who fought in Belgium during the First World War. He said that democratic values, a market economy, and strong people-to-people ties make the two nations natural partners.





Modi hailed the Free Trade Agreement signed earlier this year between India and the European Union. He described it as historic cooperation between two of the world’s largest democratic powers, which will strengthen global stability, growth, and shared prosperity. He noted that India’s sustained economic progress and the agreement have opened new possibilities for economic ties.





He announced several steps to translate these possibilities into concrete results. India has established an Investment Fast-Track Mechanism for Belgian companies.





The India-Belgium Business Forum will now become a regular mechanism. Both nations will enhance synergy between financial, fintech, and regulatory institutions, with the goal of doubling bilateral trade over the next five years.





Modi said the two sides agreed to strengthen connections between their Start-Ups and enhance capacity building in the maritime sector. They will also reinforce cooperation in universities and research, and will soon sign a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement to facilitate the movement of talent.





He added that detailed discussions were held on regional and global developments, reaffirming that both countries believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy.





The delegation-level talks included National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Secretary (West) Sibi George. The meeting comes as India continues to bolster its ties with the European Union and Europe more broadly.





Prime Minister Bart De Wever is on a three-day official visit to India at Modi’s invitation. His visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation across trade, investment, defence, technology, and connectivity. De Wever, who assumed office in February 2025, is visiting India for the first time as Belgian Prime Minister. His trip also marks the first visit by a Belgian premier to India in two decades.





He is accompanied by Belgium’s Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Belgian defence industry. The presence of Belgian defence and trade officials is expected to advance cooperation between the Indian and Belgian defence industrial ecosystems.





De Wever’s visit builds on the momentum generated by the Belgian Economic Mission to India in March 2025, led by Princess Astrid. That mission brought together 338 participants from companies, chambers of commerce, academia, and public institutions, resulting in 38 memoranda of understanding.





Earlier on Thursday, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken praised India’s technological prowess and called for deepening partnership at the Defence Ministers’ Bilateral Meeting in New Delhi.





The visit is expected to consolidate recent momentum in bilateral engagement and provide an opportunity to advance India-Belgium cooperation across multiple strategic sectors.





ANI







