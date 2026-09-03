



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined defence and security cooperation as a central pillar of India-Belgium relations, announcing new agreements to expand military exchanges and training initiatives.





He made these remarks during a joint press conference in New Delhi alongside Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who is on an official visit to India.





PM Modi emphasised that shared democratic principles, a strong market economy, and enduring people-to-people ties make India and Belgium “natural partners.” He noted that the agreements signed between the two governments and defence industries would create fresh opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence systems.





He also confirmed that intelligence sharing and cooperation against crime would be strengthened between agencies of both nations.





The Prime Minister highlighted the remarkable evolution of bilateral ties over the past decade, pointing out that cooperation has expanded beyond traditional areas into strategic sectors such as defence innovation and sustainable energy.





He cited ongoing industrial partnerships, including collaborative work on advanced military hardware like the Zorawar light tank, and major economic projects such as the establishment of a green ammonia facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.





Commemorating historical bonds, PM Modi recalled the sacrifices of thousands of Indian soldiers in Belgium during the First World War, stressing that this shared memory continues to shape the relationship. He reiterated that democratic values, economic strength, and interpersonal connections underpin the partnership today.





Addressing global volatility, PM Modi observed that conflicts and uncertainty are affecting food, fuel, and supply chains worldwide. Despite this, India has maintained economic momentum, recording 7.8 per cent growth in the last quarter. He described India’s growth story as a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world.





Turning to trade and investment, PM Modi highlighted the positive impact of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement finalised in January, which he said would bolster international stability and prosperity.





To accelerate bilateral commerce, he announced the creation of an “Investment Fast-Track Mechanism” in India for Belgian companies and the institutionalisation of the India-Belgium Business Forum as a regular platform. He added that synergy between financial, fintech, and regulatory institutions would help achieve the goal of doubling bilateral trade within five years.





The two leaders also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on renewable energy, which is expected to drive joint sustainability initiatives and secure resilient supply chains. PM Modi stressed that clean energy and reliable supply chains are shared priorities.





He announced enhanced cooperation in processing and recycling critical minerals, while noting that Belgium’s expertise in semiconductors and India’s scale complement each other. In this regard, Belgium’s IMEC Institute will be integrated with India’s semiconductor ecosystem.





The visit by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever marks a significant step in strengthening India-Belgium ties, with defence, trade, technology, and sustainability emerging as key areas of collaboration. The agreements reached are expected to provide strategic direction and practical momentum to the partnership.





ANI







