



Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth has unveiled ‘SAMARTH’, a seven-point framework aimed at strengthening the Indian Army’s operational readiness for long-drawn, technology-intensive and rapidly changing conflicts.





Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit, General Seth said modern technology may shorten individual battles, but it does not necessarily shorten wars. Armed forces must therefore possess the endurance to sustain prolonged operations.





He said an effective army must be able to adapt, modernise and upgrade its capabilities faster than threats evolve, while retaining mission readiness in an era he described as one of ‘transformative wars’.





The Army Chief said ‘SAMARTH’, which means ‘capable’ in Hindi, represents his vision for a force that can endure conflict, adapt quickly and retain an operational advantage over adversaries.





The first letter, ‘S’, stands for sustainability. This refers to the capacity to endure long-drawn conflicts through dependable logistics, ammunition availability, equipment support, industrial capacity and the ability to regenerate combat power.





‘A’ denotes adaptation, underlining the need for the Army to respond faster than the threat environment changes. General Seth stressed that military capability development must keep pace with accelerating technological and operational shifts.





‘M’ represents modernisation, with the objective of ensuring that the force remains mission-ready. The focus is on improving capabilities without allowing the Army’s operational preparedness to be undermined during the transition to newer systems.





The second ‘A’ stands for acceleration. It involves rapidly integrating capabilities that improve the effectiveness of legacy platforms, while infusing new technologies into existing formations and operational processes.





‘R’ signifies resilience, a requirement for maintaining operational effectiveness despite battlefield losses, disruption, information warfare, cyber threats and sustained pressure during extended campaigns.





‘T’ stands for technology, encompassing artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, robotics and drones. General Seth said technology must strengthen the soldier rather than become an end in itself.





“Technology must make our soldiers faster, better informed and more effective. It should allow him to make better judgement,” the Army Chief said.





The final letter, ‘H’, represents human-machine teaming. The concept places soldiers at the centre of capability development while enabling them to work effectively with intelligent, autonomous and networked systems.





General Seth’s framework reflects the view that future warfare will require the Army to combine human judgement with advanced technology, while preserving the ability to sustain combat over time.





He also emphasised that while technology can alter the character and tempo of combat, control of territory remains central to military success. The framework therefore links technological transformation with conventional operational endurance and battlefield effectiveness.





“‘SAMARTH’ means being a capable force, having endurance and an ability to adapt, and staying ahead of others in this era of transformative wars,” General Seth said.





PTI







