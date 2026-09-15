



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is preparing to hand over three indigenous aerospace platforms in a significant demonstration of India’s defence and civil aviation capabilities, India Today reported





The HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, the Dhruv NG civil helicopter and the LCA FOC (Full Operational Capability) trainer will be formally delivered to Pawan Hans Ltd and the Indian Air Force in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.





HAL will deliver the first batch of three HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, with two built in Bangalore and one in Nashik. This delivery forms part of the ₹6,838 crore contract signed in March 2023 for 70 aircraft.





The HTT-40 has been designed to meet the basic training requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and will eventually replace the Swiss-origin Pilatus PC-7 MK-II used for Stage-I training. The aircraft is equipped with a glass cockpit, zero-zero ejection seats and has a maximum speed of 450 kmph. It is fully aerobatic and intended to provide cadets with a modern training environment.





Delays in delivery were caused by shortages of Honeywell TPE331-12B engines. Honeywell delivered the first batch of engines in June 2026 under a contract worth more than ₹830 crore for 88 engines.





Of these, 16 are supplied directly while the remainder are manufactured under technology transfer arrangements with HAL. With engine supplies stabilised, HAL has increased its production capacity to 20 HTT-40 aircraft annually across two production lines.





The Dhruv-NG civil helicopter is also part of the handover. This civil-certified version of HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv has received type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.





Its induction by Pawan Hans marks HAL’s re-entry into the civil helicopter market after years of focusing on military variants. The Dhruv-NG is designed for roles such as VVIP transport, offshore operations, air ambulance services and Heli-pilgrimage.





It features wheeled landing gear, a new glass cockpit and improved vibration control. Its induction is expected to support the government’s UDAN initiative and strengthen India’s civil helicopter ecosystem.





The third platform is the TEJAS FOC trainer, a two-seat operational trainer version of the TEJAS MK-1 FOC fighter aircraft. This aircraft is intended to support advanced fighter pilot training and reinforce India’s indigenous fighter aircraft ecosystem. Its delivery coincides with HAL ramping up production of the TEJAS MK-1A, supported by a third production line at Nashik.





Together, the three platforms represent different stages of India’s aerospace requirements, ranging from basic military pilot training to advanced fighter training and civil helicopter operations.





All three have been designed, developed and produced indigenously by HAL in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency, Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Air Force. The handover underscores the government’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in aerospace and defence.





Agencies







