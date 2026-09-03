



India has achieved a breakthrough in its 6G journey as IIT Madras researchers demonstrated an indigenous 6.39 Gbps data transmission speed on the Bharat 6G THz Testbed, Times Now reported on its Instagram handle





This milestone strengthens India’s position in next-generation communication technology and highlights its growing deep-tech capabilities.





Researchers at IIT-Madras have successfully achieved a wireless data transmission rate of 6.39 Gbps using the Bharat 6G THz Testbed. This demonstration marks a significant step in the development and testing of terahertz communication technologies for future 6G networks.





The achievement underscores India’s growing expertise in advanced wireless communication and its push towards homegrown innovation in the 6G era.





The Bharat 6G THz Testbed operates in the terahertz spectrum, covering frequencies between 300 GHz and 10 THz. These frequencies lie between millimetre-wave and infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum.





Terahertz communication is attracting global research interest because it offers access to much wider bandwidths than existing wireless communication bands, enabling the transmission of substantially larger volumes of data at extremely high speeds.





At 6.39 Gbps, the demonstrated link was capable of transmitting 6.39 billion bits of data every second. While such speeds are currently being tested in controlled environments, they represent the potential of high-frequency links for applications requiring rapid data transfer.





Extended reality, advanced robotics, autonomous systems, and highly connected infrastructure are among the areas that could benefit from such high-capacity wireless links.





For example, immersive extended reality applications demand the rapid exchange of large amounts of visual and sensory data, while autonomous systems require minimal delays in communication.





The demonstration was carried out in collaboration with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and supported by the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF).





A key aspect of this achievement is the availability of an indigenous environment for developing and testing high-frequency wireless technologies in India.





The Bharat 6G THz Testbed allows researchers to evaluate communication systems under controlled conditions before integration into larger networks, helping to identify technical challenges and validate performance.





India’s broader Bharat 6G vision aims to position the country as a major contributor to next-generation communication technologies and global standards.





Commercial 6G deployments are expected around 2030, and India’s latest demonstration shows that the nation is already experimenting with technologies that could define the future of communication.





The leap from 5G to 6G is not just about faster mobile internet; it is about connecting more devices, processing vast amounts of data, and supporting technologies that demand near-instant communication.





This achievement also reflects India’s growing deep-tech ecosystem, where indigenous research and development are driving progress in telecommunications.





The success of IIT-Madras highlights the importance of building advanced testbeds and achieving high-speed transmission capabilities to lay the technological foundation for the 6G era.





It is a significant milestone for Indian deep-tech and telecommunications research, reinforcing the country’s ambition to lead in global communication innovation.





Agencies







