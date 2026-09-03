Grid Connection for India’s Largest Reactor at Kakrapar





India’s nuclear power expansion is facing significant hurdles in both financing and workforce development as the country pursues its ambitious target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047.





Officials and industry leaders speaking at PowerGen India in New Delhi stressed that reforms in finance, talent pipelines and private-sector participation will be critical to achieving this goal.





India’s nuclear capacity currently stands at about 8.8 gigawatts, underscoring the scale of the challenge ahead. Government estimates suggest that nearly ₹17,50,000 crores will be required to reach the 100 GW target, highlighting the need for innovative financing mechanisms and global collaboration.





The scale-up is considered essential to meet rising electricity demand from industry, infrastructure and urban expansion while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.





Abhay Karandikar, a member of NITI Aayog, pointed out that nuclear investments are not currently included in India’s sovereign green bond framework, green deposit rules or financing regulations. This exclusion creates barriers to mobilising capital for nuclear projects.





He emphasised that existing green finance mechanisms must be reviewed to align with India’s long-term energy objectives. Global institutions such as the World Bank are beginning to explore approaches to facilitate nuclear investments as part of broader low-carbon energy strategies.





Access to green financing is seen as vital for nuclear infrastructure projects, which require large upfront investments and long development timelines. Industry observers believe that integrating nuclear energy into sustainable finance frameworks could attract institutional capital and reduce investment risks.





Last year, India opened its nuclear sector to private companies, a major policy shift aimed at drawing foreign investment, advanced technologies and wider participation from domestic and international stakeholders.





Alongside financing, workforce development has emerged as a pressing concern. Industry leaders warned that shortages of specialised education and training could slow the pace of nuclear expansion. Kalirajan S Managing Director of EDF Nuclear Projects India Pvt, noted that only a handful of premier institutions in India currently offer nuclear-focused academic programs. He stressed that the talent shortage could become more acute as nuclear projects expand nationwide.





EDF has been running certification programs for Indian vendors and plans to expand these initiatives to strengthen domestic capabilities and build a local nuclear supply chain.





A strong talent ecosystem will be essential to meet future demand for engineers, technicians, researchers, safety specialists and project managers. NITI Aayog has already constituted a committee to devise strategies for scaling up nuclear expertise across all levels, from technical training to advanced research and development.





Experts agree that financing reforms, workforce development and international collaboration will be key to translating India’s nuclear ambitions into operational capacity. The next few years are expected to be decisive in shaping India’s role in the global nuclear power landscape.





Policymakers, investors and industry players will need to act swiftly to ensure that India’s nuclear expansion aligns with its broader clean energy transition strategy.





Agencies







