



India and South Korea have reaffirmed their close and growing defence ties to advance bilateral cooperation in defence production and logistics, announced PIB.





This mutual commitment was reinforced during the 10th India–Republic of Korea Joint Committee Meeting on Defence Industries and Logistics Cooperation held in New Delhi.





The co-chairs for the meeting were Dinesh Mahur, Additional Secretary for Defence Production in India’s Ministry of Defence, and Kim Il Dong, Vice Minister of the Defence Acquisition Program Administration of South Korea. Both sides reviewed current bilateral engagement and explored strategic avenues to further strengthen and expand their defence industrial partnerships.





The summit served as a crucial platform for exchanging views on deep industrial cooperation, encouraging joint manufacturing initiatives, and facilitating smoother logistics support between the two armed forces.





Leading defence enterprises from both nations participated actively in the discussions. The Indian delegation included major industry players such as Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Earth Movers Limited, while South Korea was represented by aerospace and technology leaders including Hanwha Aerospace, Korean Air, Hanwha Systems, Korea Aerospace Industries, and DS Navcours.





On the sidelines of the proceedings, Vice Minister Kim Il Dong held a high-level bilateral interaction with India’s Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth. During their discussion, both leaders reiterated a shared commitment to deepening collaboration across defence production lines and supply chain logistics.





The high-level gathering was also attended by Seong Ho Lee, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, and Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Joint Secretary for Naval Systems in the Department of Defence Production, alongside several senior civilian and military officials from both countries.





This landmark tenth meeting underscored the expanding strategic convergence between New Delhi and Seoul, cementing their joint resolve to co-develop advanced defence technologies, enhance military readiness, and build resilient defence supply chains across the Indo-Pacific region.





Agencies







