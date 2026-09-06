



Brazil’s Consul General in Mumbai, Jose Mauro da Fonseca Costa Couto, has underlined the remarkable growth in bilateral trade between India and Brazil, noting that it has expanded tenfold in the past two decades.





He recalled that when he first arrived in India in 2004, two-way trade stood at just $1.5 billion, which is approximately ₹12,500 crores. Today, that figure has crossed $15 billion, translating to over ₹1,25,000 crores, reflecting a dramatic surge in economic engagement between the two nations.





Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Impact Forum: Edition II – Civilisation Legacy, held in Mumbai, Couto emphasised that this growth is a testament to the rapid progress made by both countries in bringing their people and economies closer together.





He congratulated India and Brazil for achieving such momentum in trade and investment ties, highlighting the tangible benefits of stronger bilateral cooperation.





Couto also extended his appreciation to the organisers of the forum, describing it as a platform that fosters closer ties between people from different countries. He noted that such gatherings allow nations to discuss their respective pathways to development without external interference, thereby strengthening mutual understanding and trust.





He characterised the Mumbai event as a “warm-up” summit ahead of the larger BRICS Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 12–13 September. He remarked that the Global Impact Forum serves as a preparatory engagement, setting the stage for the high-level deliberations that will follow at the BRICS Summit.





The Global Impact Forum Edition II, organised by AP Globale, is being hosted at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on 5–6 September under the theme “Civilizational Legacy.” The event has brought together participants from business, government, policy, and academia, with discussions centred on investment, entrepreneurship, diplomacy, and international cooperation.





AP Globale Director Janhavi Pawar explained that the forum was designed with the BRICS theme in mind, focusing on soft power and investment in India. She highlighted the importance of cultural understanding in business, noting that soft power helps retain trade, investments, and talent even during periods of geopolitical instability.





Pawar stressed that companies entering new markets must understand local cultures and sentiments, as this builds trust and strengthens long-term partnerships.





India, as BRICS Chair in 2026, will host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 12–13 September. The summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, along with Outreach Invitees, to deliberate on key global issues.





India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the principle of “Humanity First,” as outlined by the Ministry of External Affairs.





The developments in Mumbai and the upcoming summit in New Delhi underscore India’s proactive role in shaping BRICS cooperation. The rapid expansion of India-Brazil trade, alongside broader multilateral engagements, highlights the growing importance of South-South partnerships in driving global economic resilience and innovation.





ANI







