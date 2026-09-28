



Any serious discussion on India’s defence and aerospace ambitions is incomplete without a complete roadmap for future propulsion.





The roadmap must cover low-bypass turbofans, high-bypass turbofans, turbo-shafts and turboprops. India’s progress in turboshaft development is becoming clearer through the Aravalli program, while piston-engine technology appears to be comparatively mature.





However, the country still requires a coordinated national effort to develop, test and certify the full range of aero-engines needed for combat aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, unmanned systems, cruise missiles and future space vehicles.





Low-bypass turbofans remain essential for fighter aircraft and other high-speed military platforms. India needs sustained work on core technologies such as high-pressure compressors, turbines, combustors, afterburners, single-crystal blades, thermal-barrier coatings, digital engine controls and high-temperature materials.





High-bypass turbofans are equally important for strategic autonomy. They are required for military transport aircraft, airborne early-warning platforms, maritime patrol aircraft and future civil-military aviation programs.





The development challenge is different from that of a fighter engine. High-bypass engines demand expertise in large fan systems, efficient compressors, lightweight structures, noise reduction, fuel efficiency, reliability and long-duration operation.





Turbo-shafts are critical for helicopters and other rotary-wing platforms. The Aravalli effort could provide an important foundation, but India will need a family of turbo-shafts covering different power classes rather than a single engine for one platform.





Turboprop development should also be treated as part of the larger ecosystem. Although piston engines may be relatively mature for some applications, turboprops are required for larger unmanned aircraft, regional aircraft, maritime surveillance platforms and special-mission aircraft.





The most important gap is not merely the absence of an engine design. It is the absence of a sufficiently broad, continuously available and nationally coordinated test-and-validation ecosystem.





India needs advanced facilities for compressor and turbine testing, combustor research, altitude simulation, icing, bird strike, foreign-object damage, vibration, endurance, acoustic analysis, emissions and full-engine certification.





It also needs high-pressure and high-temperature test rigs, materials laboratories, additive-manufacturing facilities, instrumentation expertise and secure data-acquisition systems.





These facilities must be available to the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Hindustan Aeronautics, public-sector laboratories, private companies, start-ups, universities and original equipment manufacturers through transparent access arrangements.





IIT-Kanpur already demonstrates how such an ecosystem could begin to take shape. Its aerospace facilities include a propulsion laboratory, a two-shaft gas turbine, combustion test equipment, high-speed jet facilities, wind tunnels, flight-test infrastructure and hypersonic research facilities.





The institute’s facilities can support measurements of power, torque, pressure and temperature, along with cycle analysis, combustion studies, fuel-atomiser testing, flame-stability research and exhaust-gas analysis.





Its high-speed facilities include supersonic blow-down wind tunnels, jet-test equipment and an indigenously developed jet acoustic chamber. IIT-Kanpur also hosts the National Wind Tunnel Facility and advanced hypersonic test infrastructure.





The institute’s Hypersonic Experimental Aerodynamics Laboratory has developed facilities capable of reproducing flight conditions at several kilometres per second. These capabilities are relevant to spacecraft atmospheric re-entry, scramjets, ballistic missiles and reusable launch vehicles.





This makes IIT-Kanpur a strong candidate for becoming the nucleus of a much larger national propulsion research and testing network.





The question, therefore, is simple: can India create its own ONERA at IIT-Kanpur?





ONERA, (Office National d'Études et de Recherches Aérospatiales. translated into English, it means the National Office for Aerospace Studies and Research) the French Aerospace Lab, combines fundamental research, applied engineering, advanced testing and industrial support. Its value lies not only in its laboratories, but also in its role as a trusted national bridge between government, academia, armed forces and industry.





India could establish a comparable institution by expanding IIT-Kanpur’s existing capabilities and linking them with national laboratories, engine manufacturers, universities, airworthiness authorities and the armed forces.





The proposed institution should not replace the existing organisations. Instead, it should connect them through common standards, shared test facilities, long-term research programs and a unified national propulsion database.





A phased roadmap could begin with components and sub-systems, followed by core demonstrators, complete engines, ground qualification, airborne testing and certification.





The first phase should focus on compressors, turbines, combustors, bearings, seals, engine controls, high-temperature alloys, ceramic-matrix composites and manufacturing processes.





The second phase should create demonstrators for low-bypass turbofans, high-bypass turbofans, turbo-shafts and turboprops. Each demonstrator should have a clear military or civil application and a defined transition path to production.





The third phase should establish national test assets for altitude simulation, endurance testing, high-altitude relight, extreme-weather operation, acoustic performance and certification.





The program should also include electric, hybrid-electric, hydrogen-compatible and alternative-fuel propulsion. These technologies may not immediately replace conventional engines, but early research will prevent India from falling behind in the next generation of aerospace systems.





A national propulsion mission must be insulated from short-term project cycles. Aero-engine development requires decades of investment, repeated failures, design iteration and a stable supply chain.





Private industry should receive access to test infrastructure without being forced to duplicate every expensive facility. At the same time, intellectual-property protection and export-control rules must be built into the system from the beginning.





The aim should not be to create another isolated laboratory. It should be to establish a national propulsion institution that converts research into certified, manufacturable and supportable engines. India’s defence modernisation, aviation industry and space ambitions will remain dependent on foreign propulsion unless this capability is pursued as a long-term national mission.





A complete propulsion roadmap, supported by detailed test facilities and centred on an institution modelled partly on ONERA, could provide the missing link between Indian aerospace research and operational self-reliance.





Agencies







